Strava announce second annual Global Bike to Work Day - Road Cycling UK

Strava announce second annual Global Bike to Work Day

Cyclist urged to make #CommutesCount on Thursday May 11

Strava have announced their second annual Global Bike to Work Day will take place on Thursday May 11, with the route tracking app and cycling social network urging cyclists to make their #CommutesCount.

Last year’s inaugural Global Bike to Work Day saw 79,879 commutes logged on Strava, across 180 countries, with Strava estimated more than 500 tons of carbon emissions were therefore offset.

In the UK alone, an average of 223,376 commutes are uploaded every week, covering an average distance of 13.5km in 35 minutes.

Strava collects anonymous data from these uploads and uses it in conjunction with urban planners; Strava Metro cities include London, Los Angeles, Sydney, Oslo, Glasgow, Calgary and Portland.

Strava’s director of local marketing Simon Klima said: “Every time you commute on Strava, you can make a difference. The Strava community can show urban planners how to improve infrastructure for your local area.

“Last year, Strava members who joined our first-ever Global Bike to Work Challenge recorded nearly 80,000 commutes in a single day across the globe. By hosting this Challenge for the second year, we hope to see an even greater movement of cyclists take to the roads.

“We want to continue to show our commitment and give back to the worldwide community, aiming to make our towns and cities better.”

Check out the video above for more information, and make your #CommutesCount.

