Strava announce second annual Global Bike to Work Day - Road Cycling UK

Strava have announced their second annual Global Bike to Work Day will take place on Thursday May 11, with the route tracking app and cycling social network urging cyclists to make their #CommutesCount.

Last year’s inaugural Global Bike to Work Day saw 79,879 commutes logged on Strava, across 180 countries, with Strava estimated more than 500 tons of carbon emissions were therefore offset.

In the UK alone, an average of 223,376 commutes are uploaded every week, covering an average distance of 13.5km in 35 minutes.