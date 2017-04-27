Tour of Wessex to partner with Chris Froome's former mentor David Kinjah - Road Cycling UK

Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome’s former mentor David Kinjah will ride this year’s Tour of Wessex, with his Safari Simbaz Charity Trust becoming the official charity of the multi-stage sportive.

Kinjah is renowned for having ‘discovered’ Froome, and helped ignite his love of cycling, which has developed into him becoming one of the finest Grand Tour riders of his generation.

And Kinjah – who rode across Africa with Tour of Wessex founder Nick Bourne in 2015 – now hopes to inspire the next generation of African riders through his charity.

The Safari Simbaz Educational Centre utilises cycling as a means for children in disadvantaged communities to build self-esteem, learn new skills and become empowered with knowledge that can sustain them economically in the future.