Tour of Wessex to partner with Chris Froome's former mentor David Kinjah - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Kenyan who helped discover Tour de France champion to ride Britain's biggest multi-day sportive

Three-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome’s former mentor David Kinjah will ride this year’s Tour of Wessex, with his Safari Simbaz Charity Trust becoming the official charity of the multi-stage sportive.

Kinjah is renowned for having ‘discovered’ Froome, and helped ignite his love of cycling, which has developed into him becoming one of the finest Grand Tour riders of his generation.

And Kinjah – who rode across Africa with Tour of Wessex founder Nick Bourne in 2015 – now hopes to inspire the next generation of African riders through his charity.

The Safari Simbaz Educational Centre utilises cycling as a means for children in disadvantaged communities to build self-esteem, learn new skills and become empowered with knowledge that can sustain them economically in the future.

David Kinjah, Chris Froome’s former mentor, will ride the Tour of Wessex (pic – Safari Simbaz)

Kinjah said: “I’ve met youngsters who are inspired to study by being able to cycle to school rather than having to walk or run 15 km – that sort of thing makes all the effort worthwhile.

“We hope we will fire up every school kid about what we are doing and what ultimately we can all achieve if we just set our minds to it. We’re going to invite everyone at the Tour of Wessex to join our adventure in this.

“Both as the Captain of the Kenyan National Cycling Team and as the founder of the Safari Simbaz, I can’t think of anything better.”

The Tour of Wessex is Britain’s biggest multi-day sportive, with each day starting and ending in Somerton but packing in a host of different challenges, such as the climb of Cheddar Gorge, King Alfred’s Tower and the Porlock Toll Road.

For more information visit the event website.

