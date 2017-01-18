Video: climbs to ride - Pico de las Nieves (Gran Canaria) - Road Cycling UK

Winter and the early reaches of spring tempt many riders into heading abroad for a training camp – it’s a key part of a pro rider’s preparations and becoming increasingly popular among amateurs too.

And Gran Canaria is a great place to go to test your climbing legs and enjoy some early-season sun on your back as you build back up to form – with the Pico de las Nieves worth the trip alone.

The highest point on the island, the climb is more than 40km in length, with an average gradient of 4.7 per cent and maximum pitches of 15 per cent.