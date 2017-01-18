Video: climbs to ride - Pico de las Nieves (Gran Canaria) - Road Cycling UK

Sportive

Video: climbs to ride – Pico de las Nieves (Gran Canaria)

From the sand dunes to the clouds for the Col Collective's latest video

Winter and the early reaches of spring tempt many riders into heading abroad for a training camp – it’s a key part of a pro rider’s preparations and becoming increasingly popular among amateurs too.

And Gran Canaria is a great place to go to test your climbing legs and enjoy some early-season sun on your back as you build back up to form – with the Pico de las Nieves worth the trip alone.

The highest point on the island, the climb is more than 40km in length, with an average gradient of 4.7 per cent and maximum pitches of 15 per cent.

Pico de las Nieves, climb, training camp, sunset, pic: Col Collective
Pico de las Nieves, climb, training camp, sunset, pic: Col Collective

Taking you from the sand dunes up to the clouds, it is a must ride climb – and if you don’t believe us, check out the Col Collective’s latest video above for proof.

Mike Cotty says of taking on the climb: “As I climbed above the clouds and rounded the final bend up to 1,949 metres altitude the rich glow of the final light of the day reminded me exactly why I ride a bike.

“Silhouetted mountain peaks and Tenerife’s Mount Teide at peace in the distance. What a phenomenal ride, one that I will cherish for life.”

Check out the video above or see more from the Col Collective here.

Vital statistics

Start: Maspalomas
Length: 44km
Summit: 1,949m
Elevation gain: 2,278m
Average gradient: 4.7 per cent
Max gradient: 15 per cent

