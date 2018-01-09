Zwift adds Leith Hill and more London-inspired training loops after announcing RideLondon partnership - Road Cycling UK

Zwift users can tackle a new virtual Surrey Hills loop, including Leith Hill and Box Hill, with the online fitness platform joining Prudential RideLondon as the event’s official training partner for 2018.

Having already added a London map to the virtual platform, which has helped transform indoor training and turbo sessions, Zwift has now expanded the course options available with a Surrey Hills loops and a Richmond Park-inspired section.

The Surrey Hills (25.8 miles with 2,924ft of elevation) course is one of three new Zwift maps, alongside the Greatest London Loop (16.1 miles, 1,172ft) and Triple Loops (25.5miles, 1,854ft).