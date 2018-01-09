Zwift adds Leith Hill and more London-inspired training loops after announcing RideLondon partnership - Road Cycling UK

Zwift users can tackle a new virtual Surrey Hills loop, including Leith Hill and Box Hill, with the online fitness platform joining Prudential RideLondon as the event’s official training partner for 2018.
Having already added a London map to the virtual platform, which has helped transform indoor training and turbo sessions, Zwift has now expanded the course options available with a Surrey Hills loops and a Richmond Park-inspired section.
– Beginner’s guide: everything you need to know about Zwift –
The Surrey Hills (25.8 miles with 2,924ft of elevation) course is one of three new Zwift maps, alongside the Greatest London Loop (16.1 miles, 1,172ft) and Triple Loops (25.5miles, 1,854ft).
