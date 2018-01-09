Zwift adds Leith Hill and more London-inspired training loops after announcing RideLondon partnership - Road Cycling UK

Expert road bike reviews and the latest road bike news, features and advice. Find rides & events, training articles and participate in our forums

Share

Sportive

Zwift adds Leith Hill and more London-inspired training loops after announcing RideLondon partnership

Sportive riders will be able to train in open group workout events

Zwift users can tackle a new virtual Surrey Hills loop, including Leith Hill and Box Hill, with the online fitness platform joining Prudential RideLondon as the event’s official training partner for 2018.

Having already added a London map to the virtual platform, which has helped transform indoor training and turbo sessions, Zwift has now expanded the course options available with a Surrey Hills loops and a Richmond Park-inspired section.

– Beginner’s guide: everything you need to know about Zwift –

The Surrey Hills (25.8 miles with 2,924ft of elevation) course is one of three new Zwift maps, alongside the Greatest London Loop (16.1 miles, 1,172ft) and Triple Loops (25.5miles, 1,854ft).

Leith Hill has been added to Zwift, with a new ‘Surrey Hills’ loop available to virtual riders (Pic: Zwift)

And the partnership with RideLondon will also see Zwift coach Kevin Poulton deliver structured training plans for all riders granted a place on one of RideLondon’s sportives.

The training plans can either be used in Zwift’s workout mode or our on the open road, while Zwift will also host a series of open virtual group workout events once February’s official ballot results have been announced.

– Six ways Zwift can help make this your best winter ever –

The events will allow riders to carry out structured training in groups, while performing at their own pre-defined level – Zwift will keep the group together in its virtual setting, in the aim of boosting motivation.

Zwift CEO and co-founder Eric Min said: “Training is an essential part of preparing for, and getting the most out of Prudential RideLondon.

“Knowing how to train properly for an event is not always easy. Kevin Poulton’s plan is designed to take the guessing out of the process and help get riders to that start line in the best possible shape.

“Training indoors using Zwift is a great way to efficiently fit training around a busy lifestyle.”

Zwift has been announced as RideLondon’s official training partner, with group workouts available after the ballot results are announced (Pic: Zwift)

Prudential RideLondon event director Hugh Brasher added: “The virtual Prudential RideLondon route on Zwift has already been a huge success with hundreds of thousands of riders from all over the world able to enjoy this amazing route all year round.

“Adding the challenging Leith Hill will make it even better and with their superb training advice our riders will be ready to take on this challenge.”

For more information about Prudential RideLondon visit www.prudentialridelondon.co.uk.

Share

Topics:

Zwift

Related Articles

Sportive

Eighteen cycling resolutions for 2018

What's on your to-do list for the new year?

Eighteen cycling resolutions for 2018
Sportive

Grinduro gravel race to return to Scotland's Isle of Arran in July

Entries open for the gravel event 'where having a good time at the party is just as important as going fast in the race’

Grinduro gravel race to return to Scotland's Isle of Arran in July
Sportive

A year on the bike: George Scott's most memorable rides of 2017

Clip-in for a whirlwind tour of Norway, Girona and Arizona

A year on the bike: George Scott's most memorable rides of 2017
Sportive

A year on the bike: Ashley Quinlan's most memorable rides of 2017

From the Cote d'Azur to the Col du Glandon, via breakfast in Burnham

A year on the bike: Ashley Quinlan's most memorable rides of 2017
Sportive

Ten of the best climbs in Devon and Cornwall

England's deep south west boasts some of the toughest climbing in the country

Ten of the best cycling climbs in Devon and Cornwall
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production