Zwift users rejoice! Your next virtual ride could count towards ride challenges on Strava.
Up until now, challenges have only counted data from rides that have taken place outdoors with a GPS track. Now, the California-based company has given its partners the option to allow virtual rides to count towards their challenges.
This means the company has taken a step further towards embracing virtual rides on platforms such as Zwift, giving partners the option to reward efforts made in the virtual world.
Share