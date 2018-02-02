Strava’s own challenges, including the monthly gran fondo, climbing and distance badges, will remain unaffected by the change, however – you’ll still need to physically go outside and ride your bike for data to count.

Furthermore, for a virtual ride to count to a partner challenge, Strava says a virtual file must include GPS, distance, elevation and time data from a simulated route.

– How can Zwift transform your winter training? –

Strava’s David Lorsch said: “Enabling virtual riding and running activities to count towards some of our challenges will help even more athletes benefit from the motivation our challenges and Zwift provide.

“We’re excited to have this additional team of riders and runners participate in challenges on Strava.”