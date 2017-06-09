Win a 2017 Giant TCR Advanced SL Giro Rosa Ltd Edition frameset - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Win a 2017 Giant TCR Advanced SL Giro Rosa Ltd Edition frameset

Get your hands on the same frameset as awarded to Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin made history by becoming the first Dutchman to win the Giro d’Italia – and Giant, bike supplier to Dumoulin’s Sunweb team, are celebrating by giving you the chance to win a 2017 Giant TCR Advanced SL Giro Rosa Ltd Edition frameset.

The money-can’t-buy frameset comes in the iconic pink of the Giro d’Italia’s maglia rosa. Check out the frame in these photos of the bike Giant presented to Dumoulin to celebrate his win. The 26-year-old finished the three-week race just 31 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana after overhauling the Colombian in the final time trial.

Win a limited edition Giant TCR Advanced SL frame, as featured here on the bike awarded to Tom Dumoulin to celebrate the Dutchman’s Giro d’Italia win (Pic: Giant)

The TCR Advanced SL is Giant’s flagship road frame, as used by Dumoulin and his Sunweb team-mates. It’s the lightest frame Giant have ever produced, at a claimed 856g, and is designed to combine race-winning stiffness with a supple ride quality.

To win, all you need to do is head to the Giant website and put your name in the hat.

Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Tom Dumoulin's pink Giant TCR Advanced SL, Giro d'Italia 2017 (Pic: Giant)
Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

Giant Tom Dumoulin

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Gear News

Lapierre announce new Aircode aero bike and Pulsium endurance bike

Aircode receives an updated geometry and aero tube profiles, Pulsium endurance frame gets stiffer

Lapierre announce new Aircode aero bike and Pulsium endurance bike
Gear News

Shimano introduce Ultegra R8000 groupset with trickle-down tech from Dura-Ace R9100

Everything you need to know about Shimano's new Ultegra R8000 groupset - including prices, weights and availability

Shimano introduce Ultegra R8000 groupset with trickle-down tech from Dura-Ace R9100
Race Tech

Team Sky unveil special edition white jersey for Tour de France

Limited edition Castelli jerseys to be worn at Tour - and your name could be on one

Team Sky unveil special edition white jersey for Tour de France
Gear News

BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes

BMC's popular Teammachine gets overhauled, with the new disc-specific frame weighing just 815g

BMC introduce third generation Teammachine - available with rim or disc brakes
Gear

Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing

Give you and your bike the ultimate summer makeover

Competition: win a Hunt Bike Wheels carbon wheelset of your choice (worth up to £1,099) & £250 of clothing
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production