Win a 2017 Giant TCR Advanced SL Giro Rosa Ltd Edition frameset - Road Cycling UK

Tom Dumoulin made history by becoming the first Dutchman to win the Giro d’Italia – and Giant, bike supplier to Dumoulin’s Sunweb team, are celebrating by giving you the chance to win a 2017 Giant TCR Advanced SL Giro Rosa Ltd Edition frameset.

The money-can’t-buy frameset comes in the iconic pink of the Giro d’Italia’s maglia rosa. Check out the frame in these photos of the bike Giant presented to Dumoulin to celebrate his win. The 26-year-old finished the three-week race just 31 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana after overhauling the Colombian in the final time trial.

Win a limited edition Giant TCR Advanced SL frame, as featured here on the bike awarded to Tom Dumoulin to celebrate the Dutchman’s Giro d’Italia win (Pic: Giant)

The TCR Advanced SL is Giant’s flagship road frame, as used by Dumoulin and his Sunweb team-mates. It’s the lightest frame Giant have ever produced, at a claimed 856g, and is designed to combine race-winning stiffness with a supple ride quality.

To win, all you need to do is head to the Giant website and put your name in the hat.