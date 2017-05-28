Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Quintana had lost even more time to the Dutchman – 31 seconds in total – and when Dumoulin, his typically smooth time trialling technique clearly unaffected by his efforts in the mountains, barely missed a beat on the second part of the course, it was clear the maglia rosa was all but his.
Dumoulin did lose nine seconds over the final part of the course – guaranteeing a tearful Van Emden would win the stage – but as far as the general classification was concerned, the gap to his rivals was only going up.
Quintana’s efforts were clear as he almost over-cooked a corner – taking every risk he could – but it was ultimately not enough to stop Dumoulin.
Nibali finished 13th on the day, 54 seconds slower than Dumoulin, while Quintana was 1’24” slower – both big efforts, and enough for third and second respectively – but the day, the maglia rosa and the senza fine trophy belonged to the Dutchman.
Giro d’Italia 2017: stage 21- result
1) Jos van Emden (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo – 33.08
2) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +15”
3) Manuel Quinziato (ITA) – BMC Racing +27”
4) Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) – Team Sky +31”
5) Joey Rosskopf (USA) – BMC Racing +35”
6) Jan Barta (CZE) – Bora-hansgrohe +39”
7) Georg Priedler (AUT) – Team Sunweb +51”
8) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +54”
9) Jan Tratnik (CZE) – CCC Sprandi Polkowice +57”
10) Andrey Amador (CRC) – Movistar +1.02
General classification
1) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb – 90.34.54hrs
2) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +31”
3) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +40”
4) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +1.17
5) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +1.56
6) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +3.11
7) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo +3.41
8) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +7.04
9) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +8.10
10) Davide Formolo (ITA) – Cannondale-Drapac +15.17
Share