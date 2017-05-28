Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Share

Reports

Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d’Italia

Dutchman overhauls Nairo Quintana's lead in final stage time trial to Milan

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is the 2017 Giro d’Italia champion – the first Dutchman ever to win the maglia rosa – after overhauling Nairo Quintana’s lead in the final stage time trial.

Dumoulin started the day in fourth place, 53 seconds in arrears but with the strongest time trial of all the GC contenders, and the Dutch time trial champion stopped the clock in 33 minutes and 23 seconds.

It was not enough for a third stage win at this year’s race – that honour went to compatriot Jos van Emden of LottoNL-Jumbo in 33:08 – but it was enough to win the maglia rosa by 31 seconds from Movistar’s Quintana and 40 seconds from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Great Britain’s Adam Yates lost the white jersey of best young rider – Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors), as expected, overhauling his lead in the time trial – but did secure a ninth-placed finish overall.

Tom Dumoulin is the 2017 Giro d’Italia champion (pic: Sirotti)

The speed of the course was apparent from the start, with Van Emden setting an average speed in excess of 53km/h to set a mark.

Van Emden’s time was 27 seconds faster than the previous mark of Manuel Quinziato (BMC Racing), while former world time trial champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky) was 31 seconds slower than the Dutchman.

All attention was focused on the GC men, however, with the rapid pace of the course meaning nothing was set in stone regarding the final general classification.

Jungels put the power down and already by the first time check it was clear he would be bringing the white jersey home, to add to the maglia ciclamino won by team-mate Fernando Gaviria.

His challenge for the stage had faded by the time he reached the second time check, having lost too much time on Van Emden over that part of the course, but the only gap that really mattered to him was that to Yates, and he finished more than 90 seconds faster than the Brit.

With Mikel Landa having finished safely in the blue King of the Mountains jersey, it was only the battle for pink left to sort – and Dumoulin flew out of the blocks in that regard.

He was just two seconds slower than Van Emden at the first time check – already enough to overhaul Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) who were the next two through.

Dumoulin finished the final time trial in second place, enough to lift him into first overall (pic: Sirotti)

Quintana had lost even more time to the Dutchman – 31 seconds in total – and when Dumoulin, his typically smooth time trialling technique clearly unaffected by his efforts in the mountains, barely missed a beat on the second part of the course, it was clear the maglia rosa was all but his.

Dumoulin did lose nine seconds over the final part of the course – guaranteeing a tearful Van Emden would win the stage – but as far as the general classification was concerned, the gap to his rivals was only going up.

Quintana’s efforts were clear as he almost over-cooked a corner – taking every risk he could – but it was ultimately not enough to stop Dumoulin.

Nibali finished 13th on the day, 54 seconds slower than Dumoulin, while Quintana was 1’24” slower – both big efforts, and enough for third and second respectively – but the day, the maglia rosa and the senza fine trophy belonged to the Dutchman.

Giro d’Italia 2017: stage 21- result

1) Jos van Emden (NED) – LottoNL-Jumbo – 33.08
2) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb +15”
3) Manuel Quinziato (ITA) – BMC Racing +27”
4) Vasil Kiryienka (BLR) – Team Sky +31”
5) Joey Rosskopf (USA) – BMC Racing +35”
6) Jan Barta (CZE) – Bora-hansgrohe +39”
7) Georg Priedler (AUT) – Team Sunweb +51”
8) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +54”
9) Jan Tratnik (CZE) – CCC Sprandi Polkowice +57”
10) Andrey Amador (CRC) – Movistar +1.02

General classification

1) Tom Dumoulin (NED) – Team Sunweb – 90.34.54hrs
2) Nairo Quintana (COL) – Movistar +31”
3) Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) – Bahrain-Merida +40”
4) Thibaut Pinot (FRA) – FDJ +1.17
5) Ilnur Zakarin (RUS) – Katusha-Alpecin +1.56
6) Domenico Pozzovivo (ITA) – Ag2r-La Mondiale +3.11
7) Bauke Mollema (NED) – Trek-Segafredo +3.41
8) Bob Jungels (LUX) – QuickStep Floors +7.04
9) Adam Yates (GBR) – Orica-Scott +8.10
10) Davide Formolo (ITA) – Cannondale-Drapac +15.17

Share

Topics:

Giro d'Italia 2017

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Team Sky's Mikel Landa wins stage 19 as Nairo Quintana takes pink jersey

Tom Dumoulin loses time on final climb to cede race lead; Adam Yates moves eighth overall

Giro d'Italia 2017: Team Sky's Mikel Landa wins stage 19 as Nairo Quintana takes pink jersey
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Tejay van Garderen wins stage 18; Tom Dumoulin maintains lead; Adam Yates in white jersey

Climb-laden Dolomites stage fails to crack Dumoulin as breakaway succeeds

Giro d'Italia 2017: Tejay van Garderen wins stage 18; Tom Dumoulin maintains lead; Adam Yates in white jersey
Gear News

Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection

Cima Coppi capsule collection celebrates Stelvio and Italy's greatest champion

Santini pay tribute to Fausto Coppi and Giro d'Italia queen stage with new collection
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Pierre Rolland solos to stage 17 win

Frenchman claims overdue victory after day in the breakaway

Giro d'Italia 2017: Pierre Rolland solos to stage 17 win
Reports

Giro d'Italia 2017: Vincenzo Nibali wins controversial queen stage

Maglia rosa Tom Dumoulin sees overall advantage cut after rivals attack during ill-timed comfort break

Giro d'Italia 2017: Vincenzo Nibali wins controversial queen stage
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production