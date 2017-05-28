Tom Dumoulin wins the 2017 Giro d'Italia - Road Cycling UK

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) is the 2017 Giro d’Italia champion – the first Dutchman ever to win the maglia rosa – after overhauling Nairo Quintana’s lead in the final stage time trial.

Dumoulin started the day in fourth place, 53 seconds in arrears but with the strongest time trial of all the GC contenders, and the Dutch time trial champion stopped the clock in 33 minutes and 23 seconds.

It was not enough for a third stage win at this year’s race – that honour went to compatriot Jos van Emden of LottoNL-Jumbo in 33:08 – but it was enough to win the maglia rosa by 31 seconds from Movistar’s Quintana and 40 seconds from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Great Britain’s Adam Yates lost the white jersey of best young rider – Bob Jungels (QuickStep Floors), as expected, overhauling his lead in the time trial – but did secure a ninth-placed finish overall.