Bianchi have introduced the Oltre XR3 – an aero bike which becomes the fifth machine in the Bianchi range to use the Italian firm’s comfort-enhancing Countervail technology.

When Bianchi launched the XR4 as the successor to the XR2 launch year, some asked what had happened to the XR3. Well, here it is – the Oltre XR3 enters the fray as a more affordable alternative to the XR4.

The Oltre XR3 is entering production now and will be available in four builds, from £2,799.99 to £4,599.99. We’ll take a closer look at the specs – and file our first ride review – a little down the page, but first let’s inspect the frame.