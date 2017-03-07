Bontrager AW2 TLR Hard-Case Lite Tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

This leads us onto grip levels, which again are certainly good for a tyre of this type.

Bontrager themselves claim the TLR compound is designed to give a level of grip and traction akin to a performance tyre, and they’ve made a fairly good fist of it here. The compound does allow for enthusiastic riding when dry, and in the wet the tread helps the compound to keep on biting through the water.

The fact the compound feels particularly adhesive to touch is doubtless partly responsible for the overall grip levels, but it’s in the wet – when some of us have to commute by bike regardless of the conditions – where we must tip our hat to the Americans.

While not quite on a par with the Michelin Power All Weather rubber we tested recently for ultimate grip and feel (they’re the ones to go for if you still want the confidence to really attack descents in the wet), for everyday reliability for the commuter these are probably a slightly tougher option without sacrificing much in the way of ride involvement.

Given the overall aim of the tyre, it’s almost unfair to critique its climbing ability; it’s never going to be brilliant, given the 385g weight of the 28c versions coupled with the harder compound that does sap some feeling through the bike as a whole.

Here we think the Michelin Power All Season and Endurance tyres are a half step ahead, although like-for-like 28c testing hasn’t been carried out (the Michelin’s were all 25c size when tested). But, suffice to say, for everyday use they’re adequate, and are available in 24,26, 28 and 32c sizes for all uses.

Additionally, the Bontragers are tubeless ready, which if installed will bring system weight down slightly, inevitably making them a little more sprightly.