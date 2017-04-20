Bontrager AW3 Hard-Case Lite tyre - review - Road Cycling UK

Confidence is golden in road cycling – never more so when the weather is inclement and grip levels are, at best, reduced. Being able to rely upon the rolling stock to keep you stuck to the road whatever it decides to throw your way is therefore critical; not just for ride enjoyment, but safety too.

Taking square aim at the all-weather tyre market here, then, is the Bontrager AW3 Hard-Case Lite road tyre (AW3s for short). As with many tyres of this type, it claims to give optimal grip in sub-optimal conditions, throwing in decent levels of puncture protection and low rolling resistance too, naturally.

Of course, every tyre pitched at this market tends to make these kinds of claims – we reviewed and were largely impressed by the Michelin Power All Seasons 25c tyres recently, which of course made similar posits – but how do the AW3s stack up?