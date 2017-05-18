Buyer’s guide: Canyon 2017 road bikes

Canyon Ultimate CF SLX

The SLX has been around for a couple of years now, and is the frame that Nairo Quintana has ridden to both Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España victories. Because of the current 6.8kg UCI weight limit rendering the benefits of the Evo almost moot for the pro peloton, it’s likely he and Movistar will continue with it over the Evo through the rest of this season.

Consumers should also still see it as a super-premium road bike, with the £7,199 SLX 9.0 Aero topping the bill. The SLX frame features aero-tidy sculpting reminiscent of the Aeroad, so in this guise it’s not so strange to see Zipp’s 404 NSW wheels on it, alongside a SRAM Red eTap groupset and Canyon’s Aerocockpit.

The disc-equipped version of the Canyon Ultimate CF SLX broke cover at Eurobike last year

Further down the SLX range is a WMN SLX 9.0 Team CSR – a bike created in the image of the CANYON/SRAM women’s WorldTour team, complete with a build including lightweight Zipp 202 wheels and SRAM Red gruppo. You’ll also spot the new Dura-Ace on the SLX 9.0 Di2 and SLX 9.0 bikes, with electronic and mechanical drivetrains respectively.

Italian lovers need not despair, either, with two bikes (the SLX 9.0 Ltd and SLX 9.0 Pro) featuring Campagnolo drivetrains. The £4,999 Ltd has a mechanical Super Record and Bora Ultra One 35 wheels, while the cheaper £4,299 version gets ‘regular’ Record teamed with lightweight Shamal Mille hoops with Campagnolo’s striking tri-spoke G3 rear lacing design. Both come supplied with the Aerocockpit, and weigh 6.3kg and 6.4kg respectively. A £4,499 SLX 9.0 SL (SRAM Red eTap) and £4,099 SLX 9.0 (Dura-Ace R9100) round off the range that incorporates the Aerocockpit.

Canyon’s Ultimate CF SLX Disc (pic: Canyon)

For those wanting the SLX frame but not the Aerocockpit frills, there are three machines available. All come shod with Mavic Ksyrium Pro Exalith SL hoops, with two Ultegra Di2 models (one is a WMN), and the range-opening SLX 8.0 with mechanical Ultegra.

Of course, there are disc-specific versions of the SLX frameset available too. The most premium of these is the SLX Disc 9.0 Aero at £6,199, which comes with SRAM Red eTap and the disc-specific iterations of Zipp’s 404 Firecrest wheels. You also have the CF SLX Disc 9.0 SL, which swaps out those Zipp hoops for Mavic’s Cosmic Pro Carbon Disc wheels for an £800 saving.

The women’s Canyon-SRAM team edition uses Reynolds Assault Le Disc Carbon wheels and SRAM Red eTap (£5,499). Next is the SLX Disc 9.0, with Dura-Ace R9120 mechanical shifting, complete with the full Dura-Ace disc brake package as well. There’s also an SLX Disc 8.0 Di2 with Ultegra Di2, RS805 braking system and DT Swiss PRC 1400 hoops for £4,399, and a mechanical twin costing £3,799 with Mavic Pro Carbon wheels.

The ‘entry-level’ offering is the Ultimate CF SLX Disc 8.0, at £3,499, with Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon Disc hoops and mechanical Shimano Ultegra.

Canyon have also recently added three new women’s-specific versions of the SLX Disc 8.0 Di2 (£3,899), CF SLX Disc 8.0 (£2,999) and SLX Disc 8.0 Team (£2,649).