Canyon have introduced the Ultimate CF Evo – heralded as the German firm’s ‘lightest, most technically advanced frameset ever’. The Ultimate CF Evo has a claimed frame weight of 665g, while two builds will be offered – with the Ultimate CF Evo 10.0 SL feathering the scales at just 4.96kg.

‘‘How close can we get to creating the perfect road bike?’’ was the key question behind the Ultimate CF Evo, according to Canyon. While bike manufacturers have long sought to shed weight from frames, despite the UCI’s 6.8kg complete bike weight limit continuing to remain in place, Canyon say the Evo’s low weight comes without sacrificing the stiffness-to-weight, comfort, aerodynamic performance and durability of the existing Ultimate CF SLX.