Cero ARD23 wheelset - review - Road Cycling UK

Cero’s ARD23 wheelset is a the lower end of the price scale when it comes to the ever-expanding disc-brake-specific wheelset market, but aren’t lacking when it comes to ride quality.

With disc brakes becoming more and more commonplace, new disc wheelsets are also emerging at a fast pace to hit a variety of budgets. In fact, seeing as Shimano, for example, technically have a rotor-based braking system for every groupset from Dura-Ace down to Sora, it’s hardly surprising wheel manufacturers need to keep up with the various levels of the market this opens up.

We’ve already reviewed the rim brake AR22 wheels from Cero, and the ARD23 hoops follow that trend of excellent value – good performance at an affordable price point.