Colnago release limited edition Ottanta5 to celebrate Ernesto's 85th birthday - Road Cycling UK

Colnago release limited edition Ottanta5 to celebrate Ernesto’s 85th birthday

Only 85 to be made, with London-based Sigma Sport the only shop to get the £9,999.95 bike

How better to celebrate your birthday than by releasing a limited edition bike? Colnago founder, Ernesto Colnago, has done just that to mark his 85th. It beats squeezing 85 candles on a cake, at least.

The Ottanta5, which is 85 in Italian, is based on the Colnago C60 and shares the same design as the Italian firm’s flagship carbon fibre frame. The C60 was originally launched in 2014 and uses star-shaped tubes and lugs in a design based on the original Master frame and said to increase stiffness without adding weight.

Colnago have released the Ottanta5 to celebrate founder Ernesto’s 85th birthday (Pic: Sigma Sport)

Of course, the Ottanta5 is no ordinary C60. As well as being handmade in Italy, the frame is also painted by hand and gets a gloss-silver finish with arabesque graphics. Colnago have also swapped the usual headtube badge to the original logo from 1954, while Ernesto’s signature features on the downtube.

Only 85 of the limited edition frames will be made and London-based Sigma Sport is the only UK shop to get hold of the Ottanta5.

The downtube bears Ernesto Colnago’s signature (Pic: Sigma Sport)

Colnago have dressed the Ottanta5 frame in suitably top-end components, with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic groupset, Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 wheels, and finishing kit also bearing Ernesto’s signature.

How much for this beauty? £9,999.95. We’d better get our order in.

Website: Sigma Sport

Colnago Ottanta5 C60 limited edition road bike (Pic: Sigma Sport)
Colnago Ottanta5 C60 limited edition road bike (Pic: Sigma Sport)
Colnago Ottanta5 C60 limited edition road bike (Pic: Sigma Sport)

Colnago

