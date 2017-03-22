Exposure introduce Day Bright setting for daytime use - Road Cycling UK

With the clocks going forward this weekend, it’s nearly time to take lights off your bike, right? Quite the opposite, according to Exposure, who have introduced a day-specific pulse pattern and lumen intensity.

According to Exposure, 80 per cent of all cycling-related accidents happen during daylight hours. The new Day Bright setting is said to be visible from more than a kilometre on a country road.

“The Day Bight pulse pattern cuts through modern visual noise to get the cyclist noticed,” said Exposure’s Mark Swift. “[It also] cuts through the visual noises and distractions that the modern motorist contends with.”