Exposure introduce Day Bright setting for daytime use - Road Cycling UK

Day-specific pulse pattern and lumen intensity added to 12 Exposure lights

With the clocks going forward this weekend, it’s nearly time to take lights off your bike, right? Quite the opposite, according to Exposure, who have introduced a day-specific pulse pattern and lumen intensity.

According to Exposure, 80 per cent of all cycling-related accidents happen during daylight hours. The new Day Bright setting is said to be visible from more than a kilometre on a country road.

“The Day Bight pulse pattern cuts through modern visual noise to get the cyclist noticed,”  said Exposure’s Mark Swift. “[It also] cuts through the visual noises and distractions that the modern motorist contends with.”

Day Bright is now available on twelve Exposure front and rear lights, from the 1,200-lumen Strada 1200 (£288.70) to the 110-lumen Trace (£52.45).

The range also includes one of our favourite commuting lights, the Sirius Mk5 (£104.95), which has a maximum output of 550 lumens, making it versatile enough for urban and rural use. The Mk4 version of the Sirius was selected for the 2016 RCUK100.

We’ve also been impressed by the Tracer rear light. With a maximum output of 75 lumens, it’s one of the brightest rear lamps on the market.

See the Exposure website for the full Day Bright range.

