Fabric FL150 front and rear light - review - Road Cycling UK

Somerset-based Fabric diversified their portfolio for 2017, adding lights and pumps to a portfolio already brimming with excellent saddles and tools. And the Fabric FL150 light definitely ranks among the most innovative and useful lights on the market today.
When they launched their model year 2017 offerings back in June of last year, Fabric supremo Nick Larsen promised everything in the range outperforms its competitors, else it wouldn’t go to market.
And the FL150, alongside being unique in serving as a front or rear light – with both a main beam and four LEDs – boasts a good light output, decent battery life and is easy to charge. Our only gripe is that the mount could be a little easier to use.
