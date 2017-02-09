Fabric FL150 front and rear light - review - Road Cycling UK

And it is simple to switch between uses – you just hold the first LED and then switch between sequences using the same button.

Talking of lighting modes, you get a choice of three for the bank of four LEDs – solid, strobe and slow flash – and four for the main beam, namely high, low, strobe and slow flash.

It’s a good range of options for riding in different conditions and while the maximum output – 150 lumens for the headlamp and 30 lumens for the LEDs – is not the most powerful, the versatility of the light more than makes up for that.

The fact it can be mounted in different positions is both a strength and a weakness, however. Clearly, it’s useful to have a light that can do everything but as it needs to be able to sit on a rear stay, handlebars or a seat post, the mount is incredibly difficult to get on and off the latter two.

At one point, it even had me reaching for some needle nose pliers to get it on, as I found the tabs weren’t big enough to get a decent grip on for the amount of force needed.