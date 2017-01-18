Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 for the 2017 season - Road Cycling UK

Race Tech

Pro bike: Mark Cavendish’s Cervelo S5 for the 2017 season

How many times will we see this bike cross the line first this season?

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) enjoyed sparkling form in 2016, winning four stages of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey, as well as claiming the overall title at the Tour of Qatar, and emerging victorious on stages of the Abu Dhabi Tour, Tour of Croatia and Tour of California, before ending the season by finishing second at the UCI Road World Championships.

Cavendish’s resurgence came aboard a Cervelo S5 after the Manx Missile switched from Specialized-sponsored Etixx-QuickStep (now QuickStep Floors). Of course, Cavendish also won an Olympic silver medal on the track, riding a Cervelo bike on the boards in Rio.

Now Cavendish, who will build his 2017 season around the Tour de France after split road and track goals last year, is preparing for the new campaign on a Dimension Data training camp in Calpe, Spain – with the Cervelo S5 once again at his side.

With Cavendish closing in on Eddy Merckx’s record of Tour de France stage wins – Cavendish is on 30 wins and the Belgian legend on 34 – 2017 could be one of the most significant years in the 31-year-old’s career to date.

We stopped by the Dimension Data mechanics truck in Calpe to check out the steed Cavendish will ride in 2017. Dive into the photo gallery below for a closer look.

Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
While the Tour Down Under kicks off the WorldTour season thousands of miles away in Australia, Mark Cavendish is with his Dimension Data team for a training camp in Calpe, Spain. Here's Cavendish's Cervelo S5.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Cavendish has ridden the S5 since the start of 2016, when he switched from the Specialized-sponsored Etixx-QuickStep team (now QuickStep Floors). The S5 is Cervelo's aero road bike.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Dimension Data have a close partnership with Rotor, which means Cavendish's S5 is specced with the Spanish firm's noQ chainset and double-sided 2inPower crank-based power meter.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Otherwise, Cavendish's machine gets Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9070 components - but that may change once Rotor's Uno hydraulic groupset, which the Dimension Data team helped test and develop, becomes available later this year.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Cavendish has Shimano's Di2 sprinter shifters sat ready for action on the handlebar drops. The tiny buttons provide easy access to gear changes during the heat of a sprint.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Dimension Data's mechanics have hidden the Di2 junction box behind Cavendish's saddle (a Fizik Arione, by the way). That also keeps it out of the wind - and check out the aero-sculpted seatpost, too. The new version of Dura-Ace Di2 has the ability to integrate the junction box into one of the handlebar ends.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Despite the fact Cavendish's bike is dripping in WorldTour-worthy technology, a crude white line marks the sprinter's saddle height. Note the second line above it, as well. Cavendish is known to ask for changes to his bike position.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Continuing the S5's aero theme, the seatpost clamp is neatly integrated. Cervelo pioneered the aero road bike, launching the Soloist way back in 2002. The S5 was introduced in 2011 and revamped to this, the latest version, in 2015.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Dimension Data is the only WorldTour team to use Enve components. Cavendish's machine is equipped with a set of 71mm-deep SES 7.8 wheels, while the carbon stem also comes from Enve. CeramicSpeed bearings help keep everything silky smooth up front.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
The Garmin mount is from Enve, too. It's a sleek, aluminium design which holds the computer in prime position, while also helping to smooth airflow a little. Enve are supposed to supply the handlebar as well but Cavendish has gone off-brand with this Pro setup - chances are he either prefers the ergonomic shape or wants to stick with an aluminium handlebar (Enve only make carbon bars).
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
The Enve wheels are wrapped in 25mm-wide Continental Competition Pro Ltd tyres. The rear wheel cutout on the S5 means the tyre closely follows the curve of the seattube to help the bike slip through the wind.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
Shimano Dura-Ace brake calipers provide the stopping power - clearance is tight here, too. The Enve brake pads are designed for use with carbon rims, helping to provide smooth, consistent braking.
Pro bike: Mark Cavendish's 2017 Cervelo S5 (Pic: Ashley Quinlan/Factory Media)
One final detail - a Rotor chain catcher helps keep Cav's rather bling X11SL Gold chain in place. If any rider can pull off a gold chain, it's Cavendish. How many times will we see this bike cross the line first in 2017?

production