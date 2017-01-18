Pro bike: Mark Cavendish’s Cervelo S5 for the 2017 season

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) enjoyed sparkling form in 2016, winning four stages of the Tour de France and wearing the yellow jersey, as well as claiming the overall title at the Tour of Qatar, and emerging victorious on stages of the Abu Dhabi Tour, Tour of Croatia and Tour of California, before ending the season by finishing second at the UCI Road World Championships.

Cavendish’s resurgence came aboard a Cervelo S5 after the Manx Missile switched from Specialized-sponsored Etixx-QuickStep (now QuickStep Floors). Of course, Cavendish also won an Olympic silver medal on the track, riding a Cervelo bike on the boards in Rio.

Now Cavendish, who will build his 2017 season around the Tour de France after split road and track goals last year, is preparing for the new campaign on a Dimension Data training camp in Calpe, Spain – with the Cervelo S5 once again at his side.

With Cavendish closing in on Eddy Merckx’s record of Tour de France stage wins – Cavendish is on 30 wins and the Belgian legend on 34 – 2017 could be one of the most significant years in the 31-year-old’s career to date.

We stopped by the Dimension Data mechanics truck in Calpe to check out the steed Cavendish will ride in 2017. Dive into the photo gallery below for a closer look.