FWE Coldharbour Waterproof Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

The FWE Coldharbour Waterproof Jacket offers great protection, decent visibility and isn’t bad looking either. Perhaps a little more give across the back might be nice, but it’s not a decisive factor.

At this time of year in the UK a decent waterproof jacket is a must. If you go out with a cheap and cheerful jacket the chances are you will get to your destination either soaked from the rain or from your own sweat.

FWE, the in-house apparel brand of Evans Cycles, have answered that problem with the three-layer Coldharbour Waterproof jacket, crafted from 20k waterproof and 20k breathable stretch fabric.