Ale Wind Nordik Winter Jacket - review - Road Cycling UK

The Ale Wind Nordik Winter Jacket is a versatile outer layer, with simple looks that hide its functional capabilities. The Nordik is an excellent cold weather jacket, offering a great blend of breathability and protection against the elements.

Built from a stretchy, fleece-lined windproof fabric, the jacket offers excellent warmth, while key fit features enhance the cold weather protection. The neck, for example, is particularly high, with an extended cuff protecting against the wind.

While out riding, I found I was warm and well-protected for around 2-3 hours of medium-paced effort; even at lower intensity the jacket had enough to keep me comfortable.