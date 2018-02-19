Sportful Fiandre Light Wind Jacket – review

The slim figure-hugging fit around the waist ensures you feel cocooned against the elements, and there’s no bagginess to flap in the wind. As a result, it’s a perfect jacket to wear if you’re wanting to get a move on and slip through winds as easily as possible. It’s even quite light at 293g on our scales in a medium – less than the claimed general weight of 322g.

When the heavens open, it’s also remarkably capable of resisting water. It’s not quite fully waterproof in the way an advanced rain jacket might be, but it can bead off medium showers or short-lived heavy downpours really well as we discovered on our first ride with it. Subsequent rides were the same story, although if you can its always best to treat it with a technical wash to ensure it doesn’t degrade prematurely.

Water-resistant NoRain fabric on the back panel does a good job at keeping rain out despite being the most breathable panel on the jacket (Pic: Mike Brindley/Factory Media)

The general protection it offers is supported by a dropped tail for splash back, while the NoRain fabric in the central back panel is still water resistant despite being probably the most breathable panel on the jacket. It loses a touch of water resistance here compared to the Gore Windstopper fabric elsewhere, as you might expect, but it’s definitely not poor at shielding you from rainfall by any means.

The neckline is also raised at the rear to help keep water from sneaking down your back, fastened by a zip at the front with a shield to offer a little added protection from wind and rain penetration. The sleeves are excellently shaped, albeit coming up slightly short in the medium size originally tested.