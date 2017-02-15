Galibier Barrier overshoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Galibier’s Barrier overshoes were two years in the making, but the British brand have hit the bullseye with their aim of creating ‘simple and brilliant’ road overshoes: they keep the water and cold out, while keeping the warm in – what more could you ask for?

Galibier make well-priced clothing well-suited to UK riding conditions, and during our time testing the Galibier Barrier overshoes, the British weather obliged us with perfect testing weather.

With everything thrown at us UK cyclists from temperatures of -3 degrees to snow and pouring rain it’s fair to say they were rich testing opportunities – and Galibier once again impressed us with the quality of their garments.