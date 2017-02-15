Galibier Barrier overshoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Galibier Barrier overshoes – review

Excellent overshoes which perform well above their price point

Galibier’s Barrier overshoes were two years in the making, but the British brand have hit the bullseye with their aim of creating ‘simple and brilliant’ road overshoes: they keep the water and cold out, while keeping the warm in – what more could you ask for?

Galibier make well-priced clothing well-suited to UK riding conditions, and during our time testing the Galibier Barrier overshoes, the British weather obliged us with perfect testing weather.

With everything thrown at us UK cyclists from temperatures of -3 degrees to snow and pouring rain it’s fair to say they were rich testing opportunities – and Galibier once again impressed us with the quality of their garments.

Galibier’s Barrier Overshoes were two years in the making but impressed us on review (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

The Barrier Overshoes are crafted from a high-density neoprene tailored so as not to be restrictive when riding and, thanks to most of our rides while wearing these overshoes being wet (either rain falling or wet roads), we can say with confidence Galibier have created a really great set of water resistant overshoes for most conditions.

In the heaviest downpours we did find some water eventually got through the neoprene material, but every seam is taped – unlike in many other overshoes, particularly at this pricepoint – to keep as much out as possible.

They also have a nice fleecy inner that kept my feet warm throughout. I used them down to around -3 with just a pair of merino socks underneath and my feet were perfectly warm.

Naturally, given the nature of neoprene, they are well insulated and windproof, so I never felt my feet were unnecessarily cold, although anything below about -3 I would suggest another pair of socks.

There are some nicely thought-out design features too, which highlight Galibier’s attention to detail in making these overshoes.

One is the position of the zip, which is towards the outside of the ankle, keeping it away from the achilles, which is a considerably more comfortable place to have it with no rubbing on long cold rides.

The velcro strap at the top also helps keep them in place well, where others – especially those with just a zip – I have found tend to slip down.

They also have considerably larger openings for the cleats, which prevents them from being caught in the pedal and also makes them considerably easier to put on.

Well thought out features include a repositioned zip and reinforced toes (pic: Galibier)

You also get a reinforced toe area underneath, protecting them from scratching and ripping when off the bike, as again I have found other neoprene overshoes prone to doing.

The RRP is £23.77, which frankly is a bargain. They perform well above their pricepoint, on a par with others I’ve previously tested that cost twice that price.

One note of caution, however, is the sizing – I wear 43 and found the large (43-44) pretty much perfect. You might, therefore, find you’d prefer to size up if you’re at the top end of your size range.

Conclusion

Overall the Galibier Barrier overshoes are hugely impressive. While it would be nice to have them as totally waterproof, you will not find better at this pricepoint. The Barrier overshoes perform on a par with much more expensive overshoes, and I found little to fault them.

Pros

– Low cost, high quality

– Warm (tested down to -3 degrees)

– Nice design features like zip position and reinforced toes

Cons

– Not completely waterproof in sustained rain

Galibier Barrier overshoes
Galibier Barrier overshoes
Galibier Barrier overshoes
Galibier Barrier Overshoes (Pic: Jim Clarkson/Factory Media)

