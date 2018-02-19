Spatz Pro Overshoes - review - Road Cycling UK

Specification

However, worn over your tights, Spatz are not foolproof. In heavy or sustained rain, your leg wear becomes the limiting factor. My Castelli Nanoflex leg warmers are two winters old and, despite being re-treated, are far from as water resistant as they were from new. Light rain and spray is fine, but anything more and they soak through in around half an hour. In the Spatz, this meant that water penetrating at the knees made its way down through the thermal lining of my leg warmers and reached my socks, which became soaked within a few miles.

The solution is to wear Spatz under your tights. This is slightly more faff but no less comfortable. Worn this way they completely seal your socks. Velotoze can also achieve this and for a much lower price, but they are a living hell to get on and off, create more condensation inside and provide no insulation, so you will need a good set of warm overshoes on top. That’s an effective combination but little cheaper than Spatz and real hassle for commuting – 20 fights per week with Velotoze is probably against the Geneva Convention.

The neoprene fabric is completely waterproof

The Spatz aren’t perfect, though. They aren’t fleece-lined and I only found them warm enough down to 2-3 degrees, so you may need extra overshoes for sub-zero days. Also, there are no reflective details on the back, which seems like a strange oversight, and I’d like to see the heel protection extended further around to guard against brushes with cranks and chainstays. This pair is already damaged in that area and look like they’ll wear through in a few months, so check how much heel clearance you have if you’re a bit duck-footed.

Verdict

In spite of a couple of niggles, these are still the outright best overshoes I’ve used, out of dozens over the years. They’re pretty warm, comfortable, and extremely effective against foul weather. A revised version could be close to perfect if you want all-weather overshoe protection.

Pros

Comfortable

Warm enough for typical UK winter weather

Highly water resistant

Well thought out design, easy to get on

Cons