Garmin launch Varia UT800 smart front light - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Garmin launch Varia UT800 smart front light

New lamp automatically adjusts brightness according to light, speed and even ride profile

Garmin have added to their Varia smart lights range with the launch of the Varia UT800 – a high-intensity front light with a maximum output of 800 lumens.

As well as being able to pump out those 800 lumens for one-and-a-half hours, the light automatically adjusts its beam intensity according to light conditions, speed and, when paired with a compatible Garmin Edge device, the ride profile.

The full beam setting is also said to ensure daytime visibility from more than one mile away, while there are five lighting modes available in all: high, medium, low, night flash and day flash.

Garmin’s new Varia UT800 smart light adjusts its beam intensity according to light conditions, speed and ride profile

Garmin’s Dan Bartel, said: “With five different light modes, whether riding on the streets or the trail, the Varia UT800 smart headlight shines brighter for longer allowing cyclists to ride with greater confidence.”

Featuring a low-profile, lightweight design, the light fixes to your bars with an out-front mount, and can also be fitted to a helmet with a friction mount.

The light can also be controlled from an Edge cycling computer or a dedicated remote, allowing riders to turn the lights on or off and control the brightness.

Two versions are available – the Varia UT800 Urban Edition, which includes a universal out-front mount, and the Varia UT800 Trail Edition with helmet mount. Both will cost £149.99.

Website: Garmin

