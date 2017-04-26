Garmin launch Varia UT800 smart front light - Road Cycling UK

Garmin have added to their Varia smart lights range with the launch of the Varia UT800 – a high-intensity front light with a maximum output of 800 lumens.

As well as being able to pump out those 800 lumens for one-and-a-half hours, the light automatically adjusts its beam intensity according to light conditions, speed and, when paired with a compatible Garmin Edge device, the ride profile.

The full beam setting is also said to ensure daytime visibility from more than one mile away, while there are five lighting modes available in all: high, medium, low, night flash and day flash.