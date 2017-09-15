Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes - first look - Road Cycling UK

Share

Gear News

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes – first look

Specialized's £200 Torch 3.0 shoes arrive for review

Specialized unveiled a new mid-range Torch collection of shoes last month and we’ve just had the fanciest of the lot, the Torch 3.0 road slippers, in for review.

The Torch 3.0s come in at £200 and sit above the £150 Torch 2.0 and £80 Torch 1.0 shoes in the Specialized footwear line-up. At the very top of the range, you’ll still find the super-light, super-stiff S-Works 6 (£310) and lace-up S-Works Sub6 (£275) shoes.

Just in: the Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes

These Torch shoes sit at a more realistic level for most riders, however, and combine a carbon fibre sole with two Boa dials (and a velcro strap). As you move down the range, the Torch 2.0 shoes lose a Boa dial and gain an additional strip of velcro, while the Torch 1.0s, which have a nylon sole, rely on three velcro straps for closure.

But that’s enough of the small talk, let’s have a closer look at the Torch 3.0 road shoes that have just arrived on the RCUK desk.

Specialized revamped its mid-range footwear collection last month and these new Torch 3.0 shoes come in at £200
The Torch 3,0s rely on two micro-adjustable Boa dials and a velcro strap for closure
The carbon sole, which has a three-bolt pattern compatible with most road cleats, is rated 8.0 on Specialized's 13-point stiffness scale. The top ranking is reserved for Spesh's £310 S-Works 6 shoes
Rubber bumpers are in place at the top & bottom of the sole to help prevent scuffs - but they're not replaceable
The upper is made from welded thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and mesh at the front, to aid comfort and support, and synthetic leather at the rear, apparently to help keep the heel locked in place
A size 42 shoe weighs a claimed 248g. As well as this 'limon' colour, the Torch 3.0 is available in black , while there's also a women's version in white
Specialized say the sole construction and footbeds are "ergonomically designed and scientifically tested to boost power, increase efficiency, and reduce chance of injury by optimising hip, knee, and foot alignment"

Something for the weekend showcases our pick of the latest tech to arrive at RoadCyclingUK. You can see more here.

Share

Topics:

Something for the weekend Specialized

Featured in this post

Related Articles

Features

Something for the weekend: Ribble SL with Shimano Ultegra R8000

British brand’s lightest frame sports Shimano’s new R8000 Ultegra groupset

Ribble SL with Shimano Ultegra R8000 - first look
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production