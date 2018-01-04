Has Boardman Bikes just launched the perfect year-round road bike? With a steel frame, disc brakes and pre-installed mudguards, the British firm’s All Season Road range looks to fit the bill. We gave you a sneak peek at the bikes at the Cycle Show and now they are available to buy.
“Having struggled through the depressing rain and darkness of many British winters; training and commuting in all weathers, the Boardman team knows a thing or two about what makes a great winter bike,” says Boardman. “The ASR range is a product of all those soggy miles worth of knowledge. We set out to design the perfect bike for riding in all weathers, and we believe that’s what we’ve achieved.”
