Steel-framed bikes with mudguards, disc brakes and 28mm tyres are never going to match the featherweight machines of summer and that’s the case here, with claimed weights of 11kg and 10.9kg for the ASR 8.8 and 8.9 respectively. The key point, however, is that these are bikes designed to offer year-round dependability, whatever the conditions, and regardless of whether you’re on the winter commute to work or Sunday club run. Given the range of weather we’ve been battling recently, that can be no bad thing.

The Boardman URB 9.4 is described as ‘the ultimate in urban bikes’

Alongside these ASR bikes, Boardman has also released the flat-bar URB (Urban) range. “Minimal decals and carefully sculpted tube shapes create a sophisticated urban look which is equally at home on the road, in the park or outside the café,” says Boardman. “With hydraulic disc brakes throughout the range, simple low maintenance 1x and hub-geared drivetrains, and rack and mudguard mounts on every bike, there’s nothing the city can throw at you which a URB bike can’t handle.”

You’ll find three bikes in the line-up: the £699.99 URB 8.8, the £849.99 URB 8.9 and the £1,999.99 URB 9.4. The latter is described as ‘the ultimate in urban bikes’, with a Shimano Alfine Di2 beltdrive transmission and Shimano Metrea hydraulic disc brakes.

