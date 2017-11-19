For our next instalment of RCUK’s 2018 bike guide, it’s over to Cannondale. Creators of the some of the most desirable bikes in the industry, including the latest version of the popular Synapse endurance bike, the American manufacturer also enjoyed something of a bumper year of coverage – for better and worse – on the racing scene through 2017.

On the one hand, Rigoberto Uran rediscovered his GC form at the Tour de France with second overall and a stage win, while the Cannondale-Drapac team also scored top tens at the Giro and Vuelta through Davide Formolo and Michael Woods respectively. On the other, the team faced an uncertain future in the summer and came close to folding until EF Education First stepped in as a sponsor for 2018. The bikes and riders have steadfastly performed on the road throughout though, evidenced by those GC performances, as well as three individual stage victories on the WorldTour to break a win-less streak stretching back to the 2015 Giro d’Italia.

Cannondale’s 2018 range includes the Synapse endurance bike, SuperSix Evo race bike and SuperX ‘cross bike

The range begins with the SuperSix Evo and SuperSix Evo Disc lightweight race bikes, which cut a traditional profile thanks to the long straight toptube and thin tubing used extensively throughout. Interestingly, there is no out-and-out aero bike in the Cannondale range, although the SuperSix did receive a design tweak a couple of years ago to smooth the edges and add at least a little wind-cheating ability

Next is Cannondale’s highly-regarded endurance road bike, the Synapse, which was overhauled in 2017. The latest version of the Synapse is disc-only, as is the way these days with long-distance machines, but the range is fortified with two carbon rim brake bikes based around the previous frame, as well as four disc-equipped alloy machines.

Cannondale’s major launch ahead of the 2018 model year saw the Synapse endurance bike revamped

If alloy is your frame material of choice in a race bike, then the American brand has this area well and truly covered with the CAAD12 in six guises, split down the middle with three rim brake and three disc brake models. Additionally, there’s also the race-ready carbon SuperX cyclo-cross bike and an alloy CX bike in the form of the CAADX. However, it’s worth noting at this point that the Cannondale Slate gravel bike won’t be available through UK retailers in 2018.

Let’s get stuck in, then, starting with the flagship race bike, the SuperSix Evo, which can be built to suit a very wide range of budgets.