Cannondale’s 2013 redesign of the Synapse helped define the ‘endurance race bike’ – as a machine capable of mixing it in the toughest one-day Classics while retaining wider appeal to the everyday rider – and now the American firm has introduced the latest version. It’s lighter and stiffer than its predecessor, with additional clearance for 32mm tyres and a Synapse-specific cockpit.

While the Synapse has previously been available with either rim or disc brakes, the model year 2018 machine is disc-only. Claimed weight for the frame is 950g, which is said to be 220g lighter than the previous Synapse Disc frame, while the fork now weighs 367g, offering a 116g saving.

These weights, we should add, are for the top-level ‘Hi-Mod’ frame, which uses a higher grade of carbon fibre to achieve lower weight and increased stiffness. There’s also a standard ‘Carbon’ frame and fork, though weights are to be confirmed.