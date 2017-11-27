Specialized have made quite a bit of noise in the last couple of years, with key launches including the Roubaix endurance bike, Diverge gravel bike, and Tarmac SL6 race bike. That’s before you take into account the fact three-time world road race champion Peter Sagan is riding a Specialized.

Specialized broke new ground in the endurance bike market with the original Roubaix and the latest version of the bike takes that a step further with its Futureshock front suspension. The Venge ViAS, meanwhile, is at the cutting edge of race bike design as a disc-only aero machine and won its first WorldTour race – and Tour de France stages – under Marcel Kittel in 2017.

Specialized’s 2018 range includes the all-new Tarmac SL6 race bike

Specialized have also embraced the disc brake scene with the latest Tarmac all-rounder, too, and offer both disc and rim brake versions in a range that stretches from a £9,000 ultra-light superbike down to a £1,500 entry-level machine.

The legendary Allez alloy race machine also got a refresh in the summer of 2017, with a lighter frame and more relaxed geometry aimed at first-time buyers and sportive riders.

Time trial riders, meanwhile, are catered for with the Shiv TT frameset, and the gravel market has recently received the gift of the Diverge, a bike we know first-hand is a seriously impressive all-roader.

There’s a lot to talk about, so we’re going to run you through Specialized’s latest range. Here’s how the big S’s line-up shapes up for 2018.