Tour de France 2017: Rigoberto Uran wins crash-laden stage nine as Chris Froome extends overall lead - Road Cycling UK

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) won stage nine of the 2017 Tour de France from a vastly-reduced front group, despite a malfunctioning rear mech, to win a stage marred by several big crashes.

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) and Richie Porte (BMC Racing) were the highest profile riders to crash out of the race, in two separate incidents on the rapid descents, but Chris Froome (Team Sky) finished third to extend his overall lead.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo) were among those to lose significant amounts of time on the climb-packed stage, meanwhile, as both were dropped on the Mont du Chat.

Romain Bardet (Ag2r-La Mondiale) accelerated on the descent of that climb, but was caught by the five-strong yellow jersey group with little more than two kilometres remaining.

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) led the sprint out, but Uran beat Warren Barguil (Team Sunweb) – the last remaining member of the day’s breakaway – to claim victory, despite having been stuck with just two gears, big ring or small ring, after the descent.