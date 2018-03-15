Canyon launches Grail gravel bike with double-decker Hover Bar - Road Cycling UK

Hover System

The Grail’s Hover Bar is the centrepiece of a three-way Hover System, designed to improve comfort across the key contact points. The handlebar itself is a distinctive design, no doubt about that, but much like the kinked toptube of last year’s key Canyon launch, the carbon Inflite CF SLX cyclo-cross bike, form follows function. “We didn’t want to be constrained by what a handlebar should look like, just because that’s how it’s always been done,” says Heyder. “Instead, we wanted to create something specifically designed for the job.” Whatever your opinion on how the Hover Bar looks, credit goes to Canyon for a forward-thinking approach to bike design.

The inspiration for the Hover Bar came after realising a fundamental paradox in conventional handlebar and stem design, according to Heyder. “A traditional cockpit is stiffest on the tops, close to the stem interface, but most flexible on the drops, when it should be the other way around,” he says. As a result, the Hover Bar shifts the effective location of the stem onto the lower half of the double-decker design, while the top half has a floating ‘Flex Area’ said to be seven times more compliant than the tops of Canyon’s existing H31 Ergocockpit.

The Grail offers 42mm of tyre clearance, with 40mm rubber supplied as standard

An ambition to improve front-end comfort is nothing new – Specialized’s Diverge gravel bike has the American firm’s FutureShock micro-suspension, while Trek’s top-end Domane endurance bike now has a front IsoSpeed decoupler – but Canyon says its design is lighter, adding a claimed 120g to the cockpit construction, and free of mechanical parts.

Despite its distinctive layout, the Hover Bar is also designed to improve the rider’s control over the bike, Heyder says. The hoods occupy the same position as a conventional road setup, while the drops have a 7.5-degree flare to apparently increase leverage. The intersection of the lower part of the double-decker with the drops is also designed to offer a ‘locked in’ position for the hands, to provide more security over rough terrain. The ends of the drops, meanwhile, are D-shaped to better fit the hand, Heyder adds. “The Hover Bar has been optimised so that no part of the handlebar is round,” he says.