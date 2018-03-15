Canyon launches Grail gravel bike with double-decker Hover Bar - Road Cycling UK

Canyon has filled a significant gap in its range by launching a dedicated gravel bike. The Grail is designed, as the name alludes, to achieve the Holy Grail between road speed and off-road comfort thanks to an 830g carbon frame, 40mm tyres, a mountain bike-inspired geometry and, most significantly, Canyon’s Hover Bar cockpit. In launching a gravel bike, Canyon has torn up the rule book and hopes to define the genre with the Grail.
Up until now, Canyon’s aluminium Inflite has been something of a cyclo-cross/commuter hybrid, with builds to match, and that’s naturally had scope for mixed terrain riding, but the Grail is a specialist machine designed to handle both road and dirt in equal measure.
Let’s deal with that handlebar first, because (to put it mildly) it’s sure to divide opinion. We’ll get into the technical nitty-gritty but the double-decker design has been developed to offer additional flex, and therefore comfort, through the top of the handlebar, while maintaining stiffness through the drops when sprinting or descending.
Otherwise, here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know about the Grail before we delve into more detail:
- Canyon’s first dedicated gravel bike
- Double-decker Hover Bar designed to improve comfort
- Two carbon frames (830g & 1,040g)
- 42mm tyre clearance (40mm supplied as standard), 700c wheels only
- Five specifications from Shimano 105 (£1,999) to Shimano Ultegra Di2 (£4,199)
