DT Swiss has introduced its endurance-focused ERC rim profile at a more affordable level, with the second-tier ERC 1400 Spline shaving more than £300 off the original wheelset’s asking price.
The Swiss firm’s top-end ERC 1100 Dicut wheels have been some of our favourite hoops over the past couple of years. With a mid-depth carbon rim and low weight, they are excellent all-rounders, while the 19mm internal width is ideal for 28mm tyres – fast becoming the standard for road riders. In fact, DT Swiss was one of the first company’s to develop a tubeless-ready, disc-specific, carbon fibre wheelset specifically for the endurance market.
