There was one sticking point, however. With a £1,999.98 price tag, the ERC 1100 Dicut wheelset’s superb performance came with a top-end price tag, but DT Swiss has addressed that with the new ERC 1400 Spline coming in at £1,674.99.

That’s far from small change but it brings the new wheelset in line with the mid-market competition, as well as DT Swiss’ revamped range of PRC wheels, launched last year and reviewed by RCUK in September.

The key change concerns the hubs. While the flagship ERC wheelset uses DT Swiss’ Dicut hub design, the ERC 1400 utilises the Spline hubset. It still uses DT’s ratchet design, but swaps the Dicut’s ceramic bearings for steel, while the hubs themselves are slightly less aero (to the tune of 1.5 watts, apparently). The spokes are also a mix of DT Swiss Aerolite and Aero Comp, rather than exclusively the former.