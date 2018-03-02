DT Swiss releases new CRC Spline wheelsets for gravel and cyclo-cross riding

Barely a week goes by that we don’t hear of a new piece of gravel bike tech launching – just take a look at Trek’s new Checkpoint machine for one recent example – and this time it’s the turn of DT Swiss with its new CRC 1400 Spline and CRC 1100 Spline T wheels.

With a dual focus on the cyclo-cross and gravel scene, both wheelsets are positioned as high-spec carbon disc hoops for challenging use off-road. The gravel-focussed 1400 wheelset costs £1,674.99, while the cross-specific 1100 hoops will set you back £2,069.99.

Let’s take a closer look at the CRC 1400 Spline wheelset first. Central to the rim is a hookless design said to allow DT Swiss to optimise the layers of carbon fibre for improved reliability, while meeting a claimed 390g weight thanks to its shallow 24mm depth.