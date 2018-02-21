iceBike 2018 highlights: Genesis, Shimano, Garmin, Ridley, DT Swiss & more

iceBike 2018 highlights: Genesis Volare 931 Disc, turbo trainer clothing, Garmin power pedals, Yorkie protein bars and more

The latest gear from brands including Genesis, Shimano, Madison, Garmin, Ridley, DT Swiss, Cycliq... and Yorkie

Madison is the UK’s biggest importer of bike goods, distributing brands as diverse as Shimano and… Yorkie. Yep, Yorkie protein bars are now a thing. Coming to a bike shop near you. Anyway, Madison’s annual trade show, iceBike, is taking place this week, so we hot-footed it up to Milton Keynes to check out what’s new.

We’ve already told you about DT Swiss’ more affordable carbon wheels, so here are some more of the highlights, including a quite stunning Genesis Volare 931 Disc with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

Our highlight of the 2018 iceBike show? A Genesis Volare 931 Disc with Shimano Dura-Ace R9120

On top of that, we’ve got the the world’s first turbo trainer-specific jersey and bib shorts combination, new clothing and sunglasses from Shimano, Garmin’s latest power pedals, Cycliq’s updated lights/computers and more. Oh, and more socks that you can shake a stick at.

Let’s get stuck in, hold on to your wallets.

Genesis announced the Volare 931 Disc frameset back in September and iceBike gave us the chance to see it in the flesh, built up with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace R9120 components
While Genesis now has a handful of carbon fibre bikes in the range, the British brand is best known for steel
The frameset costs £2,199.99 but is also available in Reynolds 853 steel for £1,199.99
We've grown to love the four-arm design and polished finish of the Dura-Ace chainset
Is this the world's first turbo-specific clothing? We reckon so. The jersey (£44.99) and bib shorts (£69.99) combination is stripped back to the bare bones to keep weight to a minimum. The Madison Turbo collection will be available from September 2018
The jersey is made from a mesh fabric with an anti-bacterial coating
The bib shorts have a lightweight chamois, similar to what you might see in a triathlon race suit
Part of Madison's conventional clothing range, the Premio is a top-end jersey with a mid-range price tag (£69.99). It now has updated grippers and comes in a range of refreshed colours for spring/summer
The Premio bib shorts have a new chamois, said to offer additional support. Again, there's a range of new colours. Yours for £99.99
Summer is coming so we're starting to think about socks. Socks for every occassion and colour combination
Shimano has made a move into clothing in recent years and these two jerseys, the Evolve (left) and Breakaway (right), will be part of the new summer range
Shimano's extensive eyewear range is now available in the UK, covering race and casual styles
We've shown you Shimano's new XC5 shoes before but they're worth another look, especially if you want something for all-round gravel, off-road, commuter duty. The lace-up design is combined with a grippy Michelin sole and SPD cleat mount
Here's a fast bike for you, the Ridley Noah SL Disc, looking mighty fine in this teal and fluoro paintjob
The Noah SL Disc is available as a frameset for £3,099.99, with Shimano Ultegra and alloy wheels for £3,999.99 or in this Ultegra Di2 spec with carbon wheels for £6,399.99
The Pro Vibe is a popular handlebar in the pro ranks, combining the durability of aluminium with low weight (250g, 40cm) and Di2 integration
The Garmin Vector 3 pedals were announced at Eurobike in September and are now available. The latest design does away with the previous pod design so they should be easier to live with. The double-sided power meter costs £849
How aero do these look? DT Swiss' ARC wheels are available in 42mm, 62mm and 80mm depths, costing £2,069.99 a pair
Yorkie protein bars are now a thing and we can confirm they taste rather good. They do, however, contain significantly less protein than most recovery bars, with 10g per serving
Cycliq's latest Fly12 and Fly6 combined camera/light units now put out a claimed 600 and 100 lumens respectively, while also offering Ant+ connectivity so they can be controlled by your Garmin computer
If you're not familar with how Cycliq's cameras work, both the front and rear units are capable of recording 1080p HD video with audio
The Karcher OC3 is a compact pressure washer and looks a good bet if you're short on space or want something for the back of the car
Elite's super-light Fly bottle has been updated to improve durability and water flow. As you can see, the world's lightest sports bottle is popular with a host of WorldTour teams

