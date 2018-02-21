Madison is the UK’s biggest importer of bike goods, distributing brands as diverse as Shimano and… Yorkie. Yep, Yorkie protein bars are now a thing. Coming to a bike shop near you. Anyway, Madison’s annual trade show, iceBike, is taking place this week, so we hot-footed it up to Milton Keynes to check out what’s new.

We’ve already told you about DT Swiss’ more affordable carbon wheels, so here are some more of the highlights, including a quite stunning Genesis Volare 931 Disc with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2.

On top of that, we’ve got the the world’s first turbo trainer-specific jersey and bib shorts combination, new clothing and sunglasses from Shimano, Garmin’s latest power pedals, Cycliq’s updated lights/computers and more. Oh, and more socks that you can shake a stick at.

Let’s get stuck in, hold on to your wallets.