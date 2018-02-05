Shimano RP9 shoes – review

Shimano’s ‘Dynalast’ concept could be at play here, too. It’s integrated into all Shimano’s premium shoes, and is said to maintain efficiency of the pedal stroke through a shaped footbed.

“Having spent a good month with the RP9s, the carbon sole is plenty stiff enough for pretty much any situation even a high-performance roadie will experience”

My overall impressions are so good it’s likely I’ll opt to wear the RP9s when I take on a 200km audax later in the year, overtaking the Genius 7s in the pecking order.

It also helps that Shimano provides medium and high-arch supports to help the shoe mould to your foot. I used the high arches, and while they’re not as ‘lumpy’ as my specialist bike-fit insoles, they’re definitely capable of providing good levels of shape and support off the shelf.

A single Boa dial provides micro-adjustable retention (Pic: George Scott/Factory Media)

That’s not to say they’re the equivalent of loafers, though. Put the hammer down and you’re never left with a sense of disconnect with the pedal or lack of power transfer, so it’s actually easy to forget that you’re not wearing the absolute last word in performance.

While the RP9s are not in the same league as my personal favourites for hard riding, the Sidi Shots (race shoes if ever there were any, with a £350 price tag to match), but compared to the Genius 7s mentioned earlier, which I’ve also tested recently, they’re a cut above.

They do feel warmer than the lightest and most airy shoes, but airflow is still very good thanks to perforations in the leather upper, added to a vent hole under the toes. The upper is also treated with something called ‘Silvadur’, which is claimed to reduce bacterial build up.