Shimano RP9 shoes – review

Shimano’s RP9 shoes sit at the top of the Japanese firm’s ‘road performance’ range, and although that premium performance comes at a price – £219.99, to be exact – the RP9s set a serious standard; they are extremely good for racking up long miles on the road.
To understand fully where the RP9 shoes from Shimano are pitched, a little understanding of the range is needed. Where the race-bred shoes carry the ‘RC’ (road competition) tag, the ‘RP’ (road performance) shoes are pitched more towards the everyday rider, who wants good long-distance comfort married to rewarding performance.
The models are then ranked handily in odd numbers ranging one to nine, making the RP9s on test here the £219.99 daddy of the road performance family (the RC range tops out with the £319.99 S-Phyre RC9s). For that kind of money, you should rightfully expect a serious level of performance, comfort and fit. Thankfully, the RP9s deliver.
