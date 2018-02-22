Shimano launches S-Phyre sunglasses developed with Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Shimano has expanded its flagship S-Phyre line-up of clothing and shoes with a new range of sunglasses, developed in conjunction with the LottoNL-Jumbo WorldTour team.

Taking on the likes of Oakley by positioning the S-Phyre eyewear at the top end of the market, Shimano says the new collection, made up of the S-Phyre R and S-Phyre X, was designed with input from LottoNL-Jumbo’s key riders, including Steven Kruijswijk, George Bennett, Robert Gesink and Primoz Roglic.

Shimano has developed a range of S-Phyre sunglasses with the LottoNL-Jumbo WorldTour team (Pic: Shimano)

The S-Phyre R model is a half-framed design with a one-piece lens said to give a wide field of vision and good protection from the wind. The frame design is said to grip the side of the head snugly while reducing excess airflow turbulence. Claimed weight is a mere 25.6g.

Meanwhile, the S-Phyre X has the same design, except with an optional, detachable lower frame to turn them into full-framed sunglasses. In the process, the X gains only three grams over the R and offers extra protection for the face and lens in the event of a crash, as well as an option for those who prefer the look of a full frame.