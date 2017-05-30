Buyer’s guide: should you buy lightweight or aero wheels?

It’s a conundrum that vexes so many road riders: what kind of road wheelset should you buy? With so many options out there, it’s often difficult to pin down exactly what kind of wheel is right for you if you want to upgrade the hoops on your bike.

Broadly speaking, if you’re upgrading your wheels then we can categorise the options into lightweight or aero. You’re either trying to reduce the weight of your bike or help it cut through the wind.

Naturally, not every wheelset fits neatly into a particular category and the lines are often blurred. Take, for example, the rise of the mid-section rim that purports to give an optimum balance of aero efficiency and low weight. An all-in-one, if you like. Still, you may yet be better off with a set of wheels that leans more towards one extreme or the other given your goals.

On your behalf, we’ve tried to get the lay of the land so that you can make the wisest decision possible when it comes to parting with your cash. And, we’ve gone to some of the best in the business for the latest expert advice: Smart Aero Technology, which has had a key role in developing some of the most cutting-edge aero wheels from Enve Composites since 2011, as well as long-term Team Sky wheel suppliers Shimano.

So, aero or lightweight? That is the question.