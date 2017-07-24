Enve update SES Aero Road Bar to allow Di2 junction box integration - Road Cycling UK

Components specialists Enve have revamped the SES Aero Road Bar, with the new version said to be their stiffest and most race-oriented handlebar yet, as well as now being capable of taking a Di2 junction box in the bar end.

Integration of the Di2 junction box was just one tech trend we spotted at the Tour de France, with a number of teams at the 2017 race hiding the junction box away within the bike or bars.

And Enve have joined the party on that front now, with the ability to house a junction box for electric shifting within the ends of the SES Aero Road Bar.

Enve say the new SES Aero Road Bar is the stiffest and most race-oriented yet (Pic: Enve)

Enve also supply the handlebar with integrated bar-end plugs if you don’t use a Di2 groupset, while the SES Aero Road Bar also allows for full internal cable routing to keep the front end as clean as possible.

The handlebar itself has been aerodynamically profiled, according to Enve, while the shape has been designed to also put the rider in a more aero position, too.