Enve update SES Aero Road Bar to allow Di2 junction box integration - Road Cycling UK

Gear News

Enve update SES Aero Road Bar to allow Di2 junction box integration

Enve's stiffest and most race-oriented handlebar yet

Components specialists Enve have revamped the SES Aero Road Bar, with the new version said to be their stiffest and most race-oriented handlebar yet, as well as now being capable of taking a Di2 junction box in the bar end.

Integration of the Di2 junction box was just one tech trend we spotted at the Tour de France, with a number of teams at the 2017 race hiding the junction box away within the bike or bars.

And Enve have joined the party on that front now, with the ability to house a junction box for electric shifting within the ends of the SES Aero Road Bar.

Enve say the new SES Aero Road Bar is the stiffest and most race-oriented yet (Pic: Enve)

Enve also supply the handlebar with integrated bar-end plugs if you don’t use a Di2 groupset, while the SES Aero Road Bar also allows for full internal cable routing to keep the front end as clean as possible.

The handlebar itself has been aerodynamically profiled, according to Enve, while the shape has been designed to also put the rider in a more aero position, too.

Enve SES Aero Road Handlebar
Enve SES Aero Road Handlebar

“The shape of the bar is wind-tunnel and CFD tested for aero efficiency,” say Enve. “The bulk of aero gains are made by putting the rider’s body in a fast position which can be maintained for long periods of time without sacrificing power output. Improved rider positioning is achieved by keeping the top of the bar narrow to naturally ease riders into a more aero position. The drops of the handlebar are flared for wrist clearance and confident handling in technical sprints, criteriums and descents.”

The handlebar weighs a claimed 249g and will be available in 40cm, 42cm, 44cm and 46cm widths. It does come at a cost however, with the UK RRP set at an eye-watering £400.

Enve have also released a set of fancy titanium quick release skewers (Pic: Enve)

That’s not all that’s new from the American brand, either, with the release of a new titanium quick release (QR) skewer.

Enve promise a lightweight, reliable and durable construction, with the skewers available in two sizes, depending on whether your bike has rim or disc brakes.  Claimed weights are 87g (rim brake) and 88g (disc brake) respectively, with UK pricing to be confirmed.

Website: ENVE
UK distributor: Saddleback

Enve QR skewers
Enve QR skewers
Enve QR skewers

