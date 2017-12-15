We're hiring! Staff writer and assistant editor wanted for RoadCyclingUK - Road Cycling UK

Are you a passionate road cyclist who loves writing as much as you do riding? Do you want to work for one of the world’s leading cycling websites? We’re looking for a staff writer and assistant editor to join the RoadCyclingUK team in London.

The RCUK team is expanding and we want you to be part of it. We’re recruiting for two roles, both based in Factory Media’s Clapham office, where you’ll have the chance to join an ambitious brand with big plans for 2018. If you’re an experienced journalist ready to take the next step in your career or an emerging talent who dreams of working in the sport you love then we want to hear from you.

You can find the full job adverts and apply for either role on the Factory Media website (where you’ll also find roles for our sister titles, Dirt and Total Women’s Cycling) – or read on for a taste of what to expect.

Staff writer

As staff writer you’ll need an eye for a news story, the ability to spot emerging social media trends and have a good knowledge of the latest road cycling products. You will love all things two-wheeled and have a positive, can-do attitude, ready to get stuck into all areas of a fast-evolving media company.

You will have the opportunity to contribute to all areas of the site, including product reviews, industry and rider interviews, in-depth features and video content. On top of that, you’ll be bursting with ideas for the type of content you know RCUK readers will love, while you will also be responsible for developing our social media channels.

As our latest recruit, you will have the opportunity to attend product launches, trade shows and industry events, and the chance to cut your teeth in the world of cycling journalism (take our word for it, it’s damn good fun).

You’ll have the chance to work in a dynamic team producing a range of road cycling content

Assistant editor

Our new assistant editor will have the chance to shape RCUK’s editorial direction, working closely with the current editor to deliver a compelling mix of content – with a strong focus on product.

You will be responsible for developing RCUK’s review schedule, as well as ensuring our buyer’s guides are up-to-date with the latest advice. Needless to say, you will need to have first-class knowledge of road cycling products and technology.

You will also have the chance to play a key part in developing RCUK’s video content and have a hands-on role in taking the website to the next level. As a result, you will be a creative multi-media journalist, ready to put your digital ideas into action. If that sounds like you, head to the Factory Media website to apply.