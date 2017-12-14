Specialized issues recall of all 2018 Allez bikes due to potentially defective fork - Road Cycling UK

“After careful examination, we’ve concluded that some 2018 Allez, Allez Elite, and Allez Sport model bikes may contain a manufacturing defect in the fork crown which potentially affects safety. Therefore, we’ve decided to prepare for a recall which will involve replacing the existing fork with a new fork.

“We are asking riders to stop riding, and our dealers to stop selling, these bicycle models. Even though, to our knowledge, no-one has been injured and no regulatory agency has brought this to our attention.

“We’ve already engaged our considerable manufacturing resources to supply high-quality replacement forks, painted to match the affected bikes. Riders who’ve purchased these bikes will be our first priority for replacement, followed by our retailers. As riders ourselves, we fully understand and are working hard at finding solutions to minimise rider inconvenience. We will need time to obtain necessary government approvals and time for our factories to produce a sufficient quantity of forks for the recall.

The issue affects Specialized’s new carbon fibre fork

“Getting riders back on their bikes is our highest priority. We are working to make this happen as quickly as possible. As we progress, we’ll provide regular updates on Specialized.com. And when we begin to deliver replacement forks, we will promptly notify all concerned.

“On our part, we wish to apologise for this inconvenience.”

The Allez has been one of Specialized’s best-selling models in recent years and the aluminium frame was revamped for model 2018, with a significant drop in weight, a more relaxed geometry, increased tyre clearance, and rack and mudguard eyelets. In our recent review of the £999 Allez Elite bike we said: “At its core it still boasts an exciting, enjoyable and responsive ride – except this time it’s truly designed for the people who actually buy one.”

If you have any questions, you can contact Specialized on 020 8391 3502.