Gear News

Dual-sided Stages Power LR power meter arrives in the UK

New and updated single-sided power meters also hit the shelves

Team Sky supplier Stages has announced the new Power LR and Power R power meters will be available in UK stores this month, alongside an updated third generation Power L, which builds on the traditional left crank arm-only design.

The new dual-sided LR power meter was tested and ridden by Team Sky in 2016 and 2017, in that time gathering two Tour de France GC victories and a Vuelta a Espana win. We first got our hands on a model at Eurobike last year and it will be available imminently in stores, according to Stages.

It boasts bilateral power measurements via a strain gauge on the left crank arm and a new modular strain gauge on the spider, with a claimed accuracy of +/- 1.5 per cent, while also recording cadence and pedal smoothness, andautomatically compensating for temperature variations.

Stages’ LR dual-sided power meter is now available

The LR is available in Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 and Ultegra R8000 configurations, priced at £1,199 and £949 respectively. The dual-sided power meter only adds 35g in weight over the standard cranksets, Stages says.

Alongside this headline arrival is the Power R, which allows compatibility with bikes that feature a rear rim brake mounted to the underside of the frame. It can also be used with Stages’ left-sided cranks, offering the opportunity to upgrade to a dual-sided power meter.

Meanwhile, the new Power L unit, Stages’ third generation left-only crank arm, forms the latest entry point to the range, complete with new standards that are seen across the three products, including more powerful signal antennas, a gyroscopic accelerometer and more accurate strain gauges. There’s also ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity, wireless firmware updates via the Stages app, an IPX7 water resistance rating and a claimed battery life of 175 hours from CR2032 coin batteries.

The LR power meter will be available with the latest Shimano Dura-Ace and Ultegra cranks

The Power R is available with Dura-Ace R9100 (£749) and Ultegra R8000 (£649) spiders, while the Power L comes on the same crank arms for £649 and £549 respectively. You’ll also find an entry-level Shimano 105 option for £449. Meanwhile, the second generation left-sided crank will still be available to buy at £574 for a Dura-Ace R9100 crank arm and £399 for the Shimano 105 version.

Website: Stages Cycling

