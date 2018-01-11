Team Sky supplier Stages has announced the new Power LR and Power R power meters will be available in UK stores this month, alongside an updated third generation Power L, which builds on the traditional left crank arm-only design.

The new dual-sided LR power meter was tested and ridden by Team Sky in 2016 and 2017, in that time gathering two Tour de France GC victories and a Vuelta a Espana win. We first got our hands on a model at Eurobike last year and it will be available imminently in stores, according to Stages.

It boasts bilateral power measurements via a strain gauge on the left crank arm and a new modular strain gauge on the spider, with a claimed accuracy of +/- 1.5 per cent, while also recording cadence and pedal smoothness, andautomatically compensating for temperature variations.