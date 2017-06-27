Look out for Merida’s updated Reacto aero bike at the Tour de France. The German-Taiwanese firm has launched the revamped bike ahead of Saturday’s Grand Départ, with claims of reduced weight, improved aerodynamics and increased comfort.
Merida first launched the Reacto in 2011 and, after an update in 2014, this third iteration has broken cover – with both rim and disc brake versions. You’ll see members of the Bahrain-Merida team riding the former at the Tour.
These are the key claims and headline features coming out of the model year 2018 Reacto launch before we get stuck into the details:
- Aerodynamic performance improved by a claimed five per cent
- Rim brake frame weight reduced from 1,250g to 1,010g
- Comfort increased by ten per cent
- Twelve builds (including five disc brake bikes), based around two frame platforms (flagship CF4 and mid-range CF2)
