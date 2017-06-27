The finer details

While the Reacto is designed with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, Merida say simplicity was high on the design agenda. “Overly complex solutions create a nightmare for mechanics, resulting in costly workshop bills,” said Falke.

So while cables run internally and the integrated cockpit keeps things clean at the front end, the routing is otherwise fairly standard and Merida have sought to make the design as user-friendly as possible. Switching to a larger cable port on the downtube, as seen on the Scultura, is part of that, Merida, say, without reportedly having a negative impact on aerodynamics.

Merida have also used regular direct mount brakes, rather than a proprietary design which could further integrate with the frame, as seen on the like of the Trek Madone. That said, the rear brake continues to live behind the bottom bracket, which is a little baffling to us.

The top-level flagship CF4 frame comes with an integrated Vision Metron 5D handlebar

The disc frame, meanwhile, uses the same aluminium cooling fins as the Scultura Disc, in a bid to stop the brakes over-heating and fading on long descents. However, whereas the Scultura used the fins only on the rear brake, the Reacto has them at both ends. The Reacto, by the way, is designed for use with 160mm rotors at the front and rear.

As we’ve already mentioned, the top-end CF4 frame comes with a Vision Metron 5D cockpit (with an integrated Shimano Di2 junction box), while the CF2 continues to use aero headset spacers but compatible with a round stem and handlebar. You can also run the Reacto CF4 with a standard setup.

Both the rim and disc brake frames are based around a BB386 bottom bracket and offer clearance for 25mm tyres. The disc frames use thru-axles at the front and rear. The CF4 gets the same R.A.T. system as the Scultura Disc, with the aim of speeding up wheel changes, while the CF4 gets standard threaded thru-axles.