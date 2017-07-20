Having moved from Team Sky to UAE Team Emirates at the start of the season, Ben Swift switched from a Pinarello bike to a Colnago and the Brit has two machines at his disposal at the 2017 Tour de France: the Colnago Concept aero bike and this, the Colnago C60.

The Concept, launched by Colnago last year as the Italian firm’s first fully-fledged aero bike (and inducted into this year’s RCUK 100), has been Swift’s bike of choice for the Tour’s flatter stages, with the fast finisher recording two top ten finish, but the C60 has been called into action on some of the lumpier days.

Ben Swift has ridden some of this year’s Tour de France stages on the Colnago C60 (Pic: Sirotti)

The C60 continues Colnago’s tradition of using a lugged construction, particularly notable on Swift’s UAE Team Emirates bike owing to the grey lugs and contrasting black tubes. That said, we’ve seen the C60 in more appealing finishes than this.

Scroll on down through the gallery below for an in-depth look at Swift’s machine.