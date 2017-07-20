Pro bike: Ben Swift's Colnago C60 for the 2017 Tour de France - Road Cycling UK

Pro bike: Ben Swift’s Colnago C60 for the 2017 Tour de France

The Briton's Tour bike for lumpy stages

Having moved from Team Sky to UAE Team Emirates at the start of the season, Ben Swift switched from a Pinarello bike to a Colnago and the Brit has two machines at his disposal at the 2017 Tour de France: the Colnago Concept aero bike and this, the Colnago C60.

The Concept, launched by Colnago last year as the Italian firm’s first fully-fledged aero bike (and inducted into this year’s RCUK 100), has been Swift’s bike of choice for the Tour’s flatter stages, with the fast finisher recording two top ten finish, but the C60 has been called into action on some of the lumpier days.

Ben Swift has ridden some of this year’s Tour de France stages on the Colnago C60 (Pic: Sirotti)

The C60 continues Colnago’s tradition of using a lugged construction, particularly notable on Swift’s UAE Team Emirates bike owing to the grey lugs and contrasting black tubes. That said, we’ve seen the C60 in more appealing finishes than this.

Scroll on down through the gallery below for an in-depth look at Swift’s machine.

Ben Swift has two Colnago bikes to choose from at the Tour de France. While the Concept aero bike is the fast man's primary choice, this C60 has seen action on some of the Tour's hillier stages
Swift moved to UAE Team Emirates at the start of the season, having been with Team Sky since the squad's inception in 2010 and, before that, breaking into the WorldTour with Katusha
The C60 continues Colnago's tradition of using a lugged construction for their flagship frame. The star-shaped lugs and tubes of the C60 frame, introduced in 2014, are said to increase stiffness
Swift is riding his second Tour de France having first appeared in 2011 with Team Sky. The 29-year-old has finished in the top ten in two stages of this year's race (correct at the end of stage 18)
UAE Team Emirates is one of three teams sponsored by Campagnolo, alongside Lotto-Soudal and Movistar
Swift's bike is equipped with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset, with the 53-39t chainset paired with an 11-29t cassette
A power2max power meter records Swift's wattage. You'll also find the German brand's crank spider-based unit on Astana and Movistar bikes
Swift is running the third version of Campagnolo's EPS software. The brains live inside the 'Digital Tech Intelligence' unit on the underside of an aluminium Deda Zero 100 stem
Swift uses a Garmin Edge 520 computer, held in this Barfly out-front mount
A Colnago sticker marks Swift's saddle height and keeps things on brand. There's no mistaking Colnago's iconic clover leaf logo
Vittoria Corsa tubs glued to Campagnolo Bora Ultra 50 wheels keep Swift rolling
Swift puts the power down on these LOOK Keo Blade carbon pedals
After 3,540km of racing, Swift will arrive in Paris sitting on a Selle Italia SLR Team Edition saddle
Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 Tech

Featured in this post

