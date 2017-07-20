Pinarello unveil Dogma K10 with endurance geometry and 28mm tyre clearance - Road Cycling UK

Pinarello unveil Dogma K10 with endurance geometry and 28mm tyre clearance
Italian firm's latest endurance bike based on Dogma F10 race machine used by Team Sky
Following the launch of the Dogma F10 Disk, Pinarello have released details of the Dogma K10, an endurance bike based on the race machine used by Team Sky’s Chris Froome, but with a more relaxed geometry and clearance for 28mm tyres.
This week’s launches from Pinarello have followed a familiar pattern. The flagship Dogma F10 was brought in to replace the Dogma F8 back in January. The old Dogma F8 had both a disc brake version and, in the K8, an endurance model aimed at the wider market, so the Dogma F10 Disk and Dogma F10 fill the same slots in Pinarello’s line-up, but are based around the latest frame, which is lighter and more aerodynamic.
The Dogma K10 shares the same profile as the Dogma F10, so you get Pinarello’s aerodynamic ‘flatback’ tube shapes, the concave downtube designed to shield a water bottle and reduce drag, the ‘fork flaps’ behind the dropouts, which also intend to smooth the frame’s path through the wind, and the ‘flex’ chainstays.
The K10 also has a port on the downtube for a Shimano Di2 junction box, meaning it no longer has to be strapped to the stem and instead neatly integrates with the frame.
Where the K10 primarily differs from the F10 is in its geometry. It offers a more relaxed fit, with a longer fork rake, more relaxed headtube angle and longer wheelbase to deliver a calmer ride aimed at the sportive or endurance rider, rather than Tour de France racer.
That modified geometry also means the Dogma K10 has clearance for 28mm tyres. That’s wider than the 25mm rubber now typically used by pros, of course, but not as wide as the 30mm+ clearance now offered by many endurance bikes. To use one recent example, the latest Cannondale Synapse has clearance for 32mm tyres.
The Dogma K10 also stands out among recent endurance bike launches in only being offered with rim brakes – for now, at least. Pinarello have made no mention of a disc-equipped K10 as it stands.
Pinarello will offer the Dogma K10 in ten sizes (44cm to 59.5cm) and three colours (white/orange, black/red and black on black). While Pinarello haven’t released spec details or pricing, the Dogma K10 is pitched towards the top of the market and the images sent to use at launch show the bike with SRAM Red eTap and Zipp 454 NSW wheels, Shimano Dura-Ace with Mavic Cosmics, and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with Fulcrum Racing Speed hoops. Take a closer look in the gallery below.
