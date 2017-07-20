Pinarello unveil Dogma K10 with endurance geometry and 28mm tyre clearance - Road Cycling UK

Where the K10 primarily differs from the F10 is in its geometry. It offers a more relaxed fit, with a longer fork rake, more relaxed headtube angle and longer wheelbase to deliver a calmer ride aimed at the sportive or endurance rider, rather than Tour de France racer.

That modified geometry also means the Dogma K10 has clearance for 28mm tyres. That’s wider than the 25mm rubber now typically used by pros, of course, but not as wide as the 30mm+ clearance now offered by many endurance bikes. To use one recent example, the latest Cannondale Synapse has clearance for 32mm tyres.

The Dogma K10 has clearance for 28mm tyres – but no disc brakes

The Dogma K10 also stands out among recent endurance bike launches in only being offered with rim brakes – for now, at least. Pinarello have made no mention of a disc-equipped K10 as it stands.

Pinarello will offer the Dogma K10 in ten sizes (44cm to 59.5cm) and three colours (white/orange, black/red and black on black). While Pinarello haven’t released spec details or pricing, the Dogma K10 is pitched towards the top of the market and the images sent to use at launch show the bike with SRAM Red eTap and Zipp 454 NSW wheels, Shimano Dura-Ace with Mavic Cosmics, and Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 with Fulcrum Racing Speed hoops. Take a closer look in the gallery below.

