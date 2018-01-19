Could our latest test bike, the Merida Reacto Disc 6000, be what you are looking for if you want a relaxed aero machine?

Hold on, we hear you cry, how can you have a relaxed aero bike? Isn’t that a contradiction of terms? Yes, we suppose it is, and yet if there was one, the Merida Reacto Disc 6000 might be it.

– Merida launch ‘lighter, more aerodynamic, more comfortable’ Reacto for 2018 –

You see, when Merida launched the newly updated Reacto family of bikes last year, it not only announced there would be rim and disc brake versions, but it also stuck to its philosophy of supplying two geometry options, just like the Scultura lightweight bike before it.