The project is a collaboration with Andrew Ainsworth of Shepperton Design Studios, who made the original Stormtrooper costumes used in the first Star Wars movie. He created prototypes for the helmets and armour, and after approval from George Lucas, went into full production to outfit all the troopers in the original films.

Milltag made the designs under licence from Shepperton Design Studios and the two jerseys feature the shape of the original helmet – one with a repeating pattern of the helmet, and the other employing a more subtle, ghost-like rendering.

Want the force to be with you on your next ride? You can purchase the Original Stormtrooper jersey at milltag.cc for £75 now.