Eighteen eye-catching jerseys to make a statement on the club run - Road Cycling UK

Eighteen eye-catching jerseys to make a statement on the club run

After something a little different to stand out on the road? Look no further...

There’s no shortage of high-performance short sleeve jerseys available to us cyclists, but it’s fair to say a lot of them are just, well, boring. That’s starting to change, though, with a number of new brands entering the market with a range of bold designs, and existing players catching up with striking jerseys of their own.

Of course, if a jersey keeps you warm in cold weather or cool on warmer days, and offers a comfortable fit at the right price, then that’s the most important things sorted.

Want a jersey a little different from the plain and boring?

But what if you want to stand out a little? To turn heads on the road or make a statement on the club run? There are plenty of jerseys out there that go beyond the usual black, red or blue designs and offer something a little more, well, stylish – without necessarily sacrificing fit or performance.

We’ve picked out 18 of the best eye-catching jerseys, to add a little flair to your cycling wardrobe.

dhb Blok Short Sleeve Jersey – Bolt

Wiggle’s in-house apparel brand dhb has a whole host of eye-catching jerseys in the Blok range, including this Bolt pattern.

dhb’s Blok range features several eye-catching designs

Other styles include the dazzling Nova jersey, space-inspired Astro and not-so-camouflage Camo if this doesn’t tickle your fancy, with all the jerseys boasting coming with well-vented mesh sides and a wallet-friendly price.

Price: £35
Website: Wiggle

Le Col Pro Air Jersey – Battleship Blue

We’ve just recently had the Le Col Pro Air jersey in for review, and it’s a striking design – as well as performing brilliantly out on the bike.

The Le Col Pro Air jersey will turn heads in ‘Battleship Blue’

Just watch out for the high-necked cut, otherwise this is a super-light summer jersey and the choice of designs is huge, with this ‘Battleship Blue’ style one of many on offer.

Price: £120
Website: Le Col

Chapeau Tempo Pattern

Chapeau’s Tempo jersey has proved to be a simple but stylish jersey, thanks to its lightweight and moisture-wicking fabric – ideal for the warmer British summer days.

The Chapeau Tempo Pattern blends the efficient performance of the Tempo with an eye-catching new style

And the UK brand has stepped things up in the design stakes with the ‘Pattern’ design – available in black, blue or this pink version, which will definitely turn heads.

Price: £34.99
Website: Chapeau!

Stolen Goat Men’s Limited Edition – All Nighter

Only 200 of these Stolen Goat All Nighter jerseys are going to be made, so not only does it look great but you’re unlikely to bump into many other riders wearing one.

Stolen Goat’s All Nighter jersey is strictly limited edition

The striped, multi-coloured design looks great, while the ‘aero comfort fit’ promises top performance for ‘the everyday cycling hero’, according to Stolen Goat. We’ve certainly been impressed when we’ve reviewed the British-based brand’s clothing in the past.

Price: £70
Website: Stolen Goat

Maap Tilt Team

Eye-catching doesn’t necessarily mean garish, and that’s certainly the case as far as Maap’s jerseys are concerned. File this one under ‘classy’.

Maap’s Tilt Team is designed with performance in mind but will turn heads with its classy look

The stylish pattern, race-cut fit and double lycra sleeve hem all contribute to a jersey which looks to balance both style and performance.

Price: £78.21
Website: Maap

Kalf Flux Chevron

Kalf may new to the apparel scene, but if the British company’s first range is anything to go by then it’s a brand well worth keeping an eye out for.

The Kalf Flux Chevron jersey is the highlight of the new British brand’s debut collection

The highlight of the debut collection is the Flux Chevron jersey. We loved it when we recently reviewed the jersey, which offers superb performance and a bold design for a cracking price.

Price: £64.99
Website: Kalf

Sportful Fuga Jersey

Sportful make first-rate kit, having sponsored Tinkoff and now Trek-Segafredo in the pro peloton, and making waves with the excellent Fiandre weatherproof range.

The Sportful Fuga jersey is designed to make you stand out as you attack, apparently

The Fuga, however, adds some eye-catching style to the action and is available in a range of three bold colours.

Price: £60
Website: Sportful

Milltag Hacienda

The Haçienda was an iconic part of Manchester’s nightlife in the late 1980s and early 1990s and Milltag’s jersey of the same name pays homage to the venue.

The Milltag Hacienda jerseys pays homage to the former Manchester nightclub of the same name

Designed by John McFaul, who claims it is his mid-life crisis design, the jersey comes in the iconic yellow-black colours and hazard-stripe motifs of the Haç.

Price: £75
Website: Milltag

Castelli Café Hypnotize

The Hypnotize is based on Castelli’s AR 4.1 race jersey and is a limited edition offering through the Italian brand’s Castelli Café range.

The Castelli Cafe Hypnotize is based on Castelli’s AR 4.1 race jersey

That means you’re getting a top-quality jersey, ideal for the club run, training rides, sportives and racing, plus you’ll turn heads at the coffee stop, too.

Price: £90
Website: Castelli

Rapha Lines Pro Team Flyweight Jersey

Rapha overhauled its Pro Team jerseys this year, with the Flyweight version the lightest and coolest of the lot.

Rapha’s Lines Pro Team Flyweight Jersey is inspired by the art of illusionist Bridget Riley

Then the London-based firm turned to the art world, and specifically illusionist Bridget Riley, for design inspiration to come up with this hypnotic, eye-catching style.

Price: £100
Website: Rapha

Huez Inverse Rock Jersey

Huez’s latest limited-edition digital print is said to take inspiration from the Helvetic rocks of Alpe d’Huez.

Huez have taken inspiration from Alpe d’Huez’s Helvetic rocks for the Inverse Rock jersey

High-performance fabrics meet a head-turning abstract art design and we’re big fans.

Price: £98
Website: Huez

Void Print Jersey

Void’s Print Jersey comes in a range of eye-catching styles and colours, with this one dubbed the ‘Stripe Cubist’.

You are spoiled for choice when it comes to eye-catching Void Print jerseys

In truth, we were spoiled for choice when it came to the Void Print range. The jerseys itself has mesh panels for breathability and offers a a racey fit.

Price: £70
Website: Void

Café du Cycliste Zahira Fleur

French brand Café du Cycliste has based its Zahira Fleur jersey on ‘African wax iconography’ and the result is definitely eye-catching.

The Zahira Fleur will turn heads if nothing else

Performance has not been forgotten at the expense of looks, either, with lightweight performance fabrics used throughout and a comfort-focused fit at the jersey’s heart, according to Café du Cycliste.

Price: £115
Website: Cafe du Cycliste

Madison RoadRace Premio Men’s Short Sleeve Jersey

Madison’s RoadRace Premio range includes this flagship jersey and we were impressed by the quality performance and keen price when we reviewed it earlier in the year.

Camo designs are proving popular

And it’s available in this head-turning design for riders who want to add some camo flair to their cycling wardrobe. From Cipollini’s Bond frameset to the Astute Skylite camo saddle, there’s been a growing trend towards camo cycling products and Madison’s jersey fits the bill perfectly.

Price: £74.99
Website: Madison

Morvelo Kriss Kross Nth Series Jersey

The designers down at Sussex-based Morvelo are masters of eye-catching but stylish jerseys and the Kriss Koss Nth Series is another to fit in that category.

Morvelo’s Nth Series jersey looks great, we reckon

Morvelo say the jersey is ‘inspired by racing’ and designed for high-tempo riding, so you get a lightweight construction and aero fit to go with the head-turning pattern.

Price: £70
Website: Morvelo

Attaquer All Day Tripper

The All Day Tripper jersey from Attaquer takes advantage of a multi-paneled construction to deliver this almost psychedelic design..

The Attaquer All Day Tripper takes full advantage of its multi-paneled design

Attaquer say the eye-catching upper-half is made from a lightweight, super-soft fabric, while the black lower half is said to be breathable and moisture-wicking.

Price: £104.95
Website: Attaquer

Endura M90 Graphic

Endura’s M90 short sleeve jersey is made to the same specification as the kit used by Movistar on the UCI WorldTour, but the Graphic is the Scottish brand’s chance to add some design flair.

The M90 Graphic is Endura’s chance to add some design flair to the classic race jersey

Fast-wicking fabrics, a full-length, concealed front zip and lycra sleeves meet a design that is sure to get you noticed on the bike.

Price: £69.99
Website: Endura

Hackney GT Yello Velo

‘Plain’ kit isn’t an option for Hackney GT – everything the London-based brand designs will help you stand out from the crowd, with bold logos and eye-catching colours.

Hackney GT’s Yello Velo jersey is, well, very yellow

And perhaps none more so than the Yello Velo jersey, which is exactly as it sounds – it’s yellow. Very yellow. However, having tested a Hackney GT jersey last year and selected it for the RCUK 100, you know you’ll also be getting a top quality piece of kit for a great price.

Price: £75
Website: Hackney GT

