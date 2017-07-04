Orbea have updated the flagship Orca in time for the 2017 Tour de France, launching the Orbea Orca Aero – the first dedicated aero iteration of the Basque firm’s race bike.

Eagle-eyed Tour fans will have spotted the new bike being used by some of Cofidis’ fast-men at the Tour, with the French team looking to guide sprinter Nacer Bouhanni to stage wins.

The Orca has already undergone several transformations in the near-decade since Orbea first launched the race bike, and having already been made lighter and stiffer in that time, this latest aero update adds another new dimension.

Orbea’s new aero road bike, the Orca Aero, is being used by Cofidis at the Tour de France (Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media)

Orbea say they have taken advantage of the relaxation of the UCI’s 3:1 ruling, regarding the length and width of tube profiles, with the fork the most striking new addition to the bike.

A wider fork opening and an increased depth to the fork blades contribute to a claimed four-watt saving over the previous fork, while direct-mount brakes keep things aero-focussed. The Orca Aero’s tubes also have a truncated profile to reduce drag.