Pinarello launch Dogma K10S with electronic suspension - Road Cycling UK

Pinarello’s cobble-busting bike has been updated for 2018 with the ability to electronically control the rear suspension on the Dogma K10S, while the Italian marque has also officially launched the Dogma F10 XLight.

The follow-up to the Dogma K8S which first broke cover ahead of Sir Bradley Wiggins’ Paris-Roubaix appearance in 2015, the Dogma K10S features an upgraded damper and disc brakes for the first time.

The DDS 1.0 damper is gone, and in its place atop the seatstays is the eDDS 2.0, which can be locked out using a Garmin Edge computer and has also been programmed to read the road surface and adjust itself.