Pinarello launch Dogma K10S with electronic suspension - Road Cycling UK

Pinarello’s cobble-busting bike has been updated for 2018 with the ability to electronically control the rear suspension on the Dogma K10S, while the Italian marque has also officially launched the Dogma F10 XLight.

The follow-up to the Dogma K8S which first broke cover ahead of Sir Bradley Wiggins’ Paris-Roubaix appearance in 2015, the Dogma K10S features an upgraded damper and disc brakes for the first time.

The DDS 1.0 damper is gone, and in its place atop the seatstays is the eDDS 2.0, which can be locked out using a Garmin Edge computer and has also been programmed to read the road surface and adjust itself.

The damper on the Pinarello K10S is now electronic, and can either read the road surface or be locked out manually for mixed terrain rides (Pic: Pinarello)

Partnering with suspension specialists HiRide, the damper – which is paired with an elastomer spring to offer 1cm of suspension travel – features six axis accelerometers and gyroscopes which take feedback from the road.

The idea is that the system will be more adept at handling the different surfaces encountered on multi-terrain rides such as the cobbled Classics.

On the system, Fausto Pinarello commented: “The introduction of an electro-hydraulic control system establishes an important step forward in the technological evolution of our bikes, improving performance and increasing safety.”

An integrated junction box, disc brakes and new tube profiles also feature (Pic: Pinarello)

And in addition, Pinarello have also added disc brakes, alongside mirroring the updates the rim brake K10 received: longer fork rake, slacker headtube angle and longer chainstays for an increased wheelbase.

It also features a new aero-shaped downtube with integrated DI2 junction box, inspired by the Tour de France-winning, Pinarello Dogma F10.

The bike will be available in ten sizes, from 440mm to 595mm, and, in addition to the white-orange colourway shown here, can be bought in black-red or black on black.

Pinarello also introduce Dogma F10 XLight

Also new from Pinarello is the Dogma F10 Xlight, which broke cover with Team Sky at the Tour de France.

The Dogma F10 XLight is said to offer a weight reduction over the F10 but without compromising stiffness and aerodynamics, according to Pinarello.

The Italian firm says the frame is 60g lighter than the regular F10, thanks to a slightly different Torayca T1100G UD carbon-fibre lay-up and a change in moulding technique. A size 53 carries a claimed weight of 760g, in addition to a 340g fork.

The Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight broke cover at the 2017 Tour de France

The bike is otherwise no different from the Dogma F10, with the same aero-minded tube profiles, asymmetric design and Italian threaded BB.

You’ll also find the F10’s concave downtube, which allows for two water bottle positions – the lower is more is aero, whereas the higher is meant to be more comfortable to reach.

The Pinarello Dogma F10 Xlight claims a 60g saving over its ‘standard’ F10 equivalent

We spotted the bike under Luke Rowe at the Tour de France, as he played his part in Chris Froome’s fourth overall triumph, as well as finishing as the lanterne rouge himself.

– Pro bike: Luke Rowe’s Pinarello Dogma F10 XLight for the 2017 Tour de France –

The XLight will be available as a frame kit in 12 sizes, from 420mm to 595mm, and is available in Team Sky, ‘red lines’ or matte black colours.

Website: Pinarello

