Xelius-inspired handling

As per Demare’s request, the changes made to the wheelbase, headtube and fork profile immediately make the Aircode respond to inputs much like the Xelius.

The fact that the Xelius has been used as a source of inspiration for the new Aircode (and Pulsium) indicates the high regard that that bike is currently held not only by Lapierre, but the FDJ WorldTour team too. From the moment you clip in to the Aircode and ride away, the directness and ease of handling is – for want of a better adjective – surprisingly good. Most bikes (especially aero bikes, in my experience) take a good few kilometres to work out, but the Aircode is one of those bikes that reassures you right from the get go.

The refreshed Aircode borrows features from the Xelius, while retaining its aero qualities (Pic: Jean-Luc Armand)

Be under no illusions, however – this is an aero bike with some seriously pointy teeth. As we ride a similar loop in the morning that we had on the Pulsium on the previous day, its appetite for speed is at the centre of all things. Weaving in and out of vineyards across roads that switch between typically French smooth asphalt to broken tarmac, accelerations are a doddle to make, with the bike light and nimble beneath me.

When the roads open out, even heading into a headwind, the Aircode shows that the tweaks to the aero profiling are doing their work, keeping speed high while also ensuring the handling remains stable and composed when we start taking on gusty cross winds too.