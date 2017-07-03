Team Sky will use Kask’s new lightweight Valegro helmet in the high mountains of the Tour de France high mountains, with the new lid set to launch later this year.

Kask are making bold claims about the helmet, developed in conjunction with the Team Sky riders and coming with 36 air vents, believing it to offer unmatched temperature management.

The wind tunnel-tested polycarbonate shell weighs a claimed 180g and is said to offer 70 per cent less ‘head-to-pad contact’ than more conventional helmet designs, aiding cooling, according to Kask.

Underneath the shell is a new breathable and quick-dry padding, with the 5mm thick layers said to offer high-wicking properties, while additional features include front and rear sunglasses ports.