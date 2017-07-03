Kask launch new 180g Valegro helmet, to be used by Team Sky at Tour de France 2017 - Road Cycling UK

Race Tech

Kask launch new 180g Valegro helmet, to be used by Team Sky at Tour de France 2017

Italian marque's new lid said to boast unmatched temperature regulation

Team Sky will use Kask’s new lightweight Valegro helmet in the high mountains of the Tour de France high mountains, with the new lid set to launch later this year.

Kask are making bold claims about the helmet, developed in conjunction with the Team Sky riders and coming with 36 air vents, believing it to offer unmatched temperature management.

The wind tunnel-tested polycarbonate shell weighs a claimed 180g and is said to offer 70 per cent less ‘head-to-pad contact’ than more conventional helmet designs, aiding cooling, according to Kask.

Underneath the shell is a new breathable and quick-dry padding, with the 5mm thick layers said to offer high-wicking properties, while additional features include front and rear sunglasses ports.

Kask’s new Valegro helmet, to be used by Team Sky at the Tour de France, boasts 36 air vents and weighs in at a claimed 180g (Pic: Kask)

Kask have supplied Team Sky’s helmets since the squad’s launch in 2010, with the Kask Mojito – as featured in this year’s RCUK 100 – the lightweight lid of choice for Sir Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome when they won the Tour de France in 2012 and 2013 respectively. The Mojito weighs a claimed 220g, so the Valegro offers a 40g saving, as well as those claims of improved ventilation.

Next came the Kask Protone, which added an aero shape to the mix, while looking to maintain comfort and ventilation, and the Kask Valegro now slots in above the Protone as the Italian brand’s top lightweight helmet.

Kask manager Ylenia Battistello said of the new lid: “We are always looking for the next advantage in terms of innovation and performance here at Kask, along with comfortable fit and rider safety.

“We have a great relationship with Team Sky and together we have developed a new helmet that delivers the optimum blend of high performance, comfort and rider security throughout a race as tough as a Grand Tour.”

Team Sky will also use the Protone, Infinity and Bambino (pictured above) during the 2017 Tour de France (Pic: Sirotti)

And Team Sky’s Carsten Jeppesen added: “With every race, our riders and technicians demand to be ahead of the game in ultimate performance and rider comfort, and with the Valegro, Kask once again exceeds our expectations.”

While the Valegro will be used in the high mountains, offering low weight and high ventilation on the hottest, toughest days of the Tour, Team Sky have a range of Kask helmets at their disposal for the Tour de France.

They continue to include the Protone, the Infinity aero road lid and the Bambino Pro, the time trial helmet worn for the opening stage in Dusseldorf, as Geraint Thomas pulled on the yellow jersey.

Website: Kask

Kask Valegro helmet, Team Sky, black, 2017, pic - Kask
Kask Valegro helmet, Team Sky, black, 2017, pic - Kask
Kask Valegro helmet, Team Sky, black, 2017, pic - Kask
Kask Valegro helmet, Team Sky, 2017, pic - Kask

Topics:

Tour de France 2017 Tour de France 2017 Tech

Featured in this post

